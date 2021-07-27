Tokyo Olympics: Bianca Walkden claims taekwondo bronze medal for second successive Olympics

Bianca Walkden celebrates after winning the women's +67kg Bronze Medal Contest at Makuhari Messe Hall

Great Britain's Bianca Walkden took bronze in the women's +67kg taekwondo at the Tokyo Olympics with a 7-3 victory over Poland's Aleksandra Kowalczuk.

The Makuhari Messe Hall had already seen Britain claim two medals with Bradly Sinden and Lauren Williams both picking up silver, and Walkden added a third podium on the final day of taekwondo competition.

The 29-year-old from Liverpool had lost her semi-final against Korea's Dabin Lee earlier on Tuesday - a last-second head-shot giving her opponent a place in the final - but Walkden ensured she left Tokyo with the same medal she won in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

0:20 Walkden suffered a heartbreaking last-second defeat to South Korea's Lee Da-bin in the Olympic semi-final (Pictures: BBC Sport) Walkden suffered a heartbreaking last-second defeat to South Korea's Lee Da-bin in the Olympic semi-final (Pictures: BBC Sport)

