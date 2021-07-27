Tokyo 2020: Team GB's women's gymnastics team win Olympic bronze to claim first medal in event in 93 years

Amelie Morgan helped Team GB's women's gymnastics team claim bronze in the team final

Team GB's women's gymnastics team have won a bronze medal in the final of the team event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Team GB finished the first rotation down in sixth place but were able to capitalise on mistakes from Italy to finish in the medal positions after posting a score totalling 164.096.

Both Alice Kinsella and Amelie Morgan excelled on the bars, with the Russian Olympic Committee taking gold over the United States - who earlier saw star Simone Biles pull out with a 'medical issue'.

Twins Jessica and Jennifer Gadirova also impressed to help Great Britain to their first medal in the women's team event since 1928.

On a day of high drama, the United States were forced to settle for silver for the first time since Beijing in 2008.

They had to do it without Biles, who missed out on the chance to secure her first gold medal in Tokyo as she was forced to withdraw after one rotation.

The 24-year-old misjudged her opening vault, scoring 13.766, the lowest of the first rotation, before leaving the floor briefly with the US team trainer. She did not compete again when she returned.