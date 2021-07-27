Great Britain to face New Zealand in the Olympic Sevens semi-finals after beating the United States

Ollie Lindsay-Hague (L) is tackled by USA's Joe Schroeder

Great Britain produced an extraordinary fightback to book a place in the Olympic Sevens semi-finals after beating the United States 26-21.

Trailing 21-0 and after losing captain Tom Mitchell to injury, they somehow found the finishing power and resilience to turn things around and reach the last four.

Ben Harris, Alex Davis, Ollie Lindsay-Hague and Dan Norton scored tries, with Dan Bibby adding three conversions.

Santiago Alvarez scores for Argentina as they stun South Africa

Defending Olympic champions Fiji swept aside Australia with a 19-0 win, while New Zealand claimed a 21-10 win over Canada.

Argentina are also through to the final four after they stunned South Africa with a 19-14 victory despite having a man sent-off.