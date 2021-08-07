Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Josh Kerr wins bronze in men's 1500m

Josh Kerr delivered a personal best time of 3:29.05 in the final

Great Britain's Josh Kerr has won a bronze medal in the 1500m at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The 23-year-old secured his medal by running a personal best time in the final of three minutes and 29.05 seconds.

Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen took gold and and Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot just pipped Kerr to silver.

Kerr is the first British man to win a medal in the middle-distance event at the Olympics since 1988. Fellow Team GB athletes Jake Heyward and Jake Wightman finished the final in ninth and 10th.

More to follow...

This is a breaking Olympics news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

Sky Sports brings you live updates as they happen. Get breaking sports news, analysis, exclusive interviews, replays and highlights.

Sky Sports is your trusted source for breaking sports news headlines and live updates. Watch live coverage of your favourite sports: Football, F1, Boxing, Cricket, Golf, Tennis, Rugby League, Rugby Union, NFL, Darts, Netball and get the latest transfers news, results, scores and more.

Visit skysports.com or the Sky Sports App for all the breaking sports news headlines. You can receive push notifications from the Sky Sports app for the latest news from your favourite sports and you can also follow @SkySportsNews on Twitter to get the latest updates.