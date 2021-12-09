Los Angeles 2028: Boxing, weightlifting and modern pentathlon facing uncertain Olympic Games future

Frazer Clarke led the Team GB boxing squad at Tokyo 2020 and claimed a bronze medal

Boxing is one of three sports facing an uncertain future at the Olympics after 28 were recommended for inclusion at the 2028 Games in Los Angeles.

Modern Pentathlon and weightlifting are the other sports joining boxing on a list which have been given until 2023 to convince the International Olympic Committee they should also be included.

Skateboarding, surfing and sport climbing - popular additions at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo - have been recommended for inclusion.

"The proposed inclusion of these youth-based sports is based on the success of Tokyo 2020, a commitment to innovation and also recognises the deep roots each of these three sports have in Los Angeles and in California," Bach said.

Great Britain's Sky Brown won bronze in the Women's Park Skateboard final at Tokyo

Boxing's issues stem from a number of issues the International Boxing Association (AIBA) have to deal with, including financial transparency and governance, plus the integrity of refereeing and judging processes.

Weightlifting faces a tough fight to make effective changes to the sport's culture and also address the lengthy history of doping problems which has seen numerous medal winners and other competitors disqualified over positive tests.

Joe Choong won gold for Great Britain in the men's modern pentathlon event in Tokyo

Modern Pentathlon's governing body has been told it must finalise a proposal to replace the horse riding section, which is scheduled to be removed from the sport after Paris and made headlines for the wrong reasons in Tokyo when a German coach was sent home for punching a horse.

Breaking, which will debut at Paris 2024, is not on the list for 2028 and the IOC also confirmed football's position as an Olympic sport will continue to be monitored because of proposed changes to the international match calendar made by FIFA, which include a biennial World Cup tournament.

Should those changes be confirmed, that would mean an Olympic Games football tournament and a World Cup taking place in the same packed summer.

Thomas Bach will speak with FIFA president Gianni Infantino this weekend amid question marks over football's future calendar

IOC president Thomas Bach said the body still had not been consulted about football's plans, but he is due to talk on Saturday with FIFA counterpart Gianni Infantino - also an elected IOC member - at an online meeting of Olympic sports leaders.

Other sports could still be added to the Los Angeles sports programme in 2023, when local organisers are scheduled to ask for medal events they want to host - baseball and softball are potential choices which were part of the 2020 Games because of their popularity in Japan.