Winter Paralympics 2022: Russian and Belarussian athletes banned from competing

Athletes from Russia and Belarus have been banned from competing at the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games, the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Governing Board has confirmed.

The decision comes after the IPC had initially ruled Russian and Belarussian athletes would compete under the Paralympic flag and be omitted from the medal table, an approach that was condemned by the UK and the British Paralympic Association.

It marks the latest of multiple sporting sanctions to have been imposed against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement IPC president Andrew Parsons said: "At the IPC we are very firm believers that sport and politics should not mix. However, by no fault of its own the war has now come to these Games and behind the scenes many Governments are having an influence on our cherished event.

"The IPC is a membership-based organisation, and we are receptive to the views of our member organisations.

"When our members elected the board in December 2021 it was to maintain and uphold the principles, values, and rules of the Paralympic Movement. As board members that is a responsibility and duty we take extremely seriously.

"In taking our decision yesterday we were looking at the long-term health and survival of the Paralympic Movement. We are fiercely proud of the principles and values that have made the movement what it is today.

"However, what is clear is that the rapidly escalating situation has now put us in a unique and impossible position so close to the start of the Games."

The International Olympic Committee recently urged all sports to ban athletes and teams from Russia and Belarus from participating in international competitions.

The World Athletics Council also announced on Tuesday Russian and Belarussian athletes would be excluded from all World Athletics Series events for the foreseeable future.

Following a meeting to reassess their position, the IPC has now changed its decision to stand in line with other governing bodies.

"Yesterday we said we would continue to listen, and that is what we are doing," added Parsons.

"In the last 12 hours an overwhelming number of members have been in touch with us and been very open, for which I am grateful. They have told us that if we do not reconsider our decision, it is now likely to have grave consequences for the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. Multiple NPCs, some of which have been contacted by their governments, teams and athletes, are threatening not to compete.

"Ensuring the safety and security of athletes is of paramount importance to us and the situation in the athlete villages is escalating and has now become untenable. First and foremost, we have a duty as part of the Paralympic mission, enshrined in the constitution, to guarantee and supervise the organisation of successful Paralympic Games, to ensure that in sport practiced within the Paralympic Movement the spirit of fair play prevails, violence is banned, the health risk of the athletes is managed and fundamental ethical principles are upheld.

"With this in mind, and in order to preserve the integrity of these Games and the safety of all participants, we have decided to refuse the athlete entries from RPC and NPC Belarus."

The opening ceremony of the Winter Paralympics is due to take place on Friday ahead of the start of competitions on Saturday.

Russia were due to be represented by 71 athletes while Belarus had entered 12, none of which are now permitted to take part.

"To the Para athletes from the impacted countries, we are very sorry that you are affected by the decisions your governments took last week in breaching the Olympic Truce. You are victims of your governments' actions.

"Athlete welfare is and always will be a key concern for us. As a result of today's decision 83 Para athletes are directly impacted by this decision.

"However, if RPC and NPC Belarus remain here in Beijing then nations will likely withdraw. We will likely not have a viable Games. If this were to happen, the impact would be far wider reaching.

"I hope and pray that we can get back to a situation when the talk and focus is fully on the power of sport to transform the lives of persons with disabilities, and the best of humanity."

'IPC has come to right decision'

UK Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has welcomed the IPC's reconsideration having expressed her disappointment in the governing body's original stance and called for a complete ban of Russian and Belarussian athletes.

"I am pleased that the IPC has now come to the right decision and answered our call to ban Russian and Belarus athletes in response to Putin's barbaric, senseless invasion," said Dorries.

"The welfare of all the other competing athletes is of utmost importance and we are pleased the IPC also recognise that. The whole country will be fully behind our ParalympicsGB team at the Games.

"I will discuss the international sporting response and further measures we can take to isolate the Russian regime with my international counterparts later today."