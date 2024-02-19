Shane Rose: Australian rider cleared to return after competing in mankini

Shane Rose has been cleared by Equestrian Australia after wearing a mankini at a competition (AP/instagram.com/shane.rose.eventing)

Three-time Olympic medallist Shane Rose has been cleared for wearing a mankini during a showjumping event and can compete at the Paris Games.

Equestrian Australia said "concerns were raised" about the 50-year-old's "attire" during the event at Wallaby Hill near Sydney last weekend.

The body said it "has an obligation to address these concerns" but has now said Rose did not breach its code of conduct.

Riders were encouraged to wear fancy dress at the event and Rose wore three - a fluorescent orange mankini, a gorilla costume and a Duffman outfit from the Simpsons.

Equestrian Australian CEO Darren Gocher said: "Equestrian Australia has an obligation to look into any concerns of this nature that comes from the community.

"Having now thoroughly reviewed the incident and spoken to relevant parties, Equestrian Australia has confirmed that there was no breach of the code of conduct by Shane Rose.

"We take the recommendations on board and will move quickly to ensure the relevant actions are taken.

"Our sport is made up of wonderful individuals and we have plenty to look forward to in the year ahead.

"Shane has reflected on the incident, has apologised and understands the high standards expected of everyone involved in our High Performance program.

"With the matter now resolved, Shane and his teammates are now looking forward to continuing to focus their attention on qualifying for Paris."

Rose (middle) is now focused on his preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris

Following the news he had been cleared, Rose said: "I'm pleased that the Equestrian Australia review has been completed and I have been reinstated and allowed to continue my campaign towards the Paris Olympics Games.

"The support and interest in this story has been like nothing I have experienced before.

"Now it is time to focus on the job ahead and try to get Australian equestrian in the media for a more positive reason, an Olympic gold medal."

The 50-year-old, who won team eventing silver at the 2008 and 2020 Olympics and bronze at 2016.