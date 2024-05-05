Olympics: Great Britain secure four of five relay event places for this summer's Games in Paris

Great Britain have qualified for four of the five relay events at this summer's Olympics after their results at the World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas.

The women's 4x100m team won their heat on the first day in Nassau, while the men's 4x100m quartet plus both the 4x400m men's and women's teams all finished second in their heats to secure their slots in Paris.

The top two teams in each heat qualified for Olympics places, with the finals in the Bahamas taking place on Sunday with prize money and Olympic lane seeding at stake.

Britain's mixed 4x400m team finished third in their heat behind surprise winners Ireland but will have another chance to qualify on Sunday night.

Britain were among 14 men's and women's teams to book their places in Paris, while the United States and Olympic hosts France also qualified four teams.

Canada, Italy and Poland qualified three each.

