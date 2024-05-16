Olympics 2024: Skateboarder Sky Brown to miss qualifier series due to knee injury
Sky Brown sustained an MCL tear in her knee and will subsequently miss Olympic Qualifying Series, which starts in Shanghai on Thursday according to NBC; The 15-year-old remains hopeful she can come back stronger
Last Updated: 16/05/24 9:47am
Skateboarder Sky Brown will miss this week's Olympic Qualifier Series event to recover from injury.
The 15-year-old sustained an MCL tear in her knee, according to NBC, and will subsequently miss the series, which starts in Shanghai on Thursday.
Brown claimed park skateboard bronze at just 13 years old in the sport's debut at the Tokyo 2020 Games.
"Every injury I've had, I've come back stronger. So this is just my time to really think about what I want to do next. It really puts a fire in my heart, and yeah, it happens, it is part of life," Brown told NBC.
She is currently ranked number three in the Olympic World Skate rankings behind Japanese duo Cocona Hiraki and Hinano Kusaki, the former of whom earned silver in the park skateboard event in Tokyo.
Brown had hoped to represent Team GB at this year's Paris Olympics in both surfing and skateboarding, but failed to qualify at the ISA World Surfing Games in March.
It is expected that she will return in time for the second Olympic Qualifier Series event, which takes place in Budapest next month, and she hopes to medal again in Paris.
Brown added: "Since the [last] Olympics, I've won every event and I don't want to lose that streak. So I'm going to keep going to try to get gold in every event, especially the Olympics."
