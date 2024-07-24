Amber Rutter competes in the Olympic Games just three months after baby's birth: 'It's definitely chaos'

Of all the feats at the upcoming Olympic Games, competing in them three months after having a baby might be the most impressive. That’s what British shooter Amber Rutter is doing in Paris.

"It definitely comes with its challenges and one for me is definitely the sleep," Rutter told Sky Sports News.

"I'm sure mums out there can really relate. The sleep is probably the hardest thing about it all.

"It's definitely chaos and that really does describe my life."

Image: Amber Rutter will be competing at the Paris Olympics three months after giving birth to her first child

But she added: "I was really fortunate with an amazing pregnancy and an amazing birth. Having a support team around me from my family and British Shooting, the medical team at UK Sport, it really has allowed the whole timeline to be possible to still make everything work.

"All I can say is I'm just so happy that I've been able to do so."

Rutter entered her first Olympics when she was a teenager at Rio 2016 as the youngest member of the Team GB shooting squad.

She then had a podium finish in her sights at the Tokyo Games after winning European and World Cup medals.

But testing positive for Covid just before travelling out to Japan ruled her out of those Games.

"The disappointment of catching Covid the night before the Tokyo Olympics, it really was the biggest wake-up call for me," she revealed.

"I was ready to quit the sport and to move on with my life in a different area but for financial reasons, for other reasons, I decided to continue. But I knew this time round it certainly wouldn't be the same as last time.

"I was really going to prioritise other areas of my life and really wanted to start a family, I really wanted to get married so that is exactly what I did. I got married last year and then I gave birth to my son just a couple of months ago now.

"It is absolutely hectic but we're making it work."

Image: Rutter was ruled out of the Tokyo Olympics just before departing for Japan

In the process, she is demonstrating that top-level sport and motherhood can be combined.

"This Games, it's completely different for me and I think the reason for me actually competing has changed. I'm doing it not just for myself now, I'm doing it for my son and also this just can set the example to other sportswomen out there that we can do both," she said.

"Yeah, it may be a bit hectic, but when isn't life?"