Argentina 1-2 Morocco: Chaotic Olympics opening game marred by crowd trouble causing suspension for nearly two hours

Crowd trouble in the opening Olympics football match saw Argentina's stoppage-time equaliser ruled out nearly two hours later after play was suspended to give Morocco a chaotic 2-1 win.

Morocco led the Group B clash 2-1 and in the final stages of the game Argentina hit the frame of the goal twice before midfielder Cristian Medina struck in the 16th minute of stoppage time to level the match in Saint-Etienne.

However, his equaliser sparked objects being thrown onto the pitch and players were taken off for their safety as Morocco fans invaded the pitch in Lyon.

Supporters were then asked to leave the stadium with a message being projected on screens that read: "Your session has been suspended, please leave the stadium."

After almost two hours without play, the game resumed behind closed doors with three minutes left on the clock and Medina's 106th-minute leveller was chalked off for an offside in the build-up.

The game finished 2-1 to Morocco thanks to Soufiane Rahimi's double.

Mascherano: Biggest circus I've ever seen

Argentina coach Javier Mascherano branded the events that unfolded at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard as the "biggest circus" he had ever seen in his life.

"I can't explain what happened. We spent about an hour and a half in the dressing room where they never told us what was going to happen," Mascherano said.

"The Moroccan captains didn't want to play, we didn't want to continue, and fans threw things at us. It's the biggest circus I've ever seen in my life, I don't know why they spent an hour and 20 minutes reviewing a play.

"If there is offside in Medina's goal let the game go on with the momentum we have, I don't think the game should be played for three minutes after an hour and a half."

How the chaos unfolded in pictures...

Argentina thought they had levelled the game in stoppage time.

Argentina's celebrations led to bottles and cups being thrown by Moroccan fans, with some invading the pitch.

The game was then suspended with fans asked to leave stadium.

After over an hour, the game resumed at an empty stadium and Argentina's equaliser was disallowed by VAR for offside.

Morocco saw out the final three minutes to win a chaotic and dramatic game.