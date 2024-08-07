Olympics 2024: George Mills clashes with French rival Hugo Hay after collision in 5000m heat

George Mills was involved in a heated altercation with France's Hugo Hay after the Briton had a collision in his 5000m heat at the Stade de France.

Hay remained upright after multiple men, including Mills, tumbled down on the final lap.

After the men had crossed the finish line, Mills and Hay were seen arguing and making physical contact, Mills pointing furiously at the Frenchman.

Mills claimed Hay was responsible for the incident and officials agreed the Briton had been disadvantaged, advancing him to Saturday's final following a review by the video referee.

Mills told the BBC: "I think it's pretty clear. I got stepped out on as I was about to kick in the home straight and boom, the French lad took me down."

Image: Mills has advanced to Saturday's final following a review

Asked what he said when he confronted Hay: "I'm probably not allowed to say."

He added: "From my perspective that was the perfect qualifier for me, going through first 2k in six minutes. I was like, 'Nobody in this field can run away from me at this pace', so I was just sitting, waiting, biding my time, gonna kick off the home straight then bang, hit the deck. What can you do?"

Mills, 25, is the son of former Leeds and England full-back Danny.

Image: Dominic Lokinyomo Lobalu (left) of the Refugee Olympic Team and Mills hit the deck during the men's 5000m

Image: Patrick Dever and Mills represented Team GB in the same men's 5000m heat at the Stade de France

Former Olympic silver medallist Steve Cram, commentating on the race for the BBC, said Mills had got himself into a "bad position".

"George was in a bad position from a long way out, he should have checked out much earlier," said Cram, speaking before Mills was advanced to the final.

"George, from what I can see there, did do a big push there in the home straight and it will be really interesting to see what they (race officials) decide.

Image: George Mills is the son of former Leeds and England full-back Danny Mills

"There's lots of experienced men in there and yes, everyone thinks they can kick, but when you get to that situation [very slow pace] the chances of people going down are increased incredibly."

Hay told Discovery+: "There was a big collision. It's not me. Somebody pushed me. Something happened, I turned around and everyone was on the floor so I hope it's not me. I feel really good."

How to follow the Olympics on Sky

Keep up to date with the action from the Paris 2024 Olympics across Sky Sports digital platforms and Sky Sports News every day between now and Sunday August 11.

Alongside live news blogs and updates as records are broken and medals won on skysports.com and the Sky Sports app, Sky Sports News will also have dedicated reporters on the scene in Paris during the Games to gather the latest news both inside and outside the arenas in France as well as reaction to the big moments from medal winners, coaches, relatives and pundits.

Launching this August, Sky Sports+ will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Stream The new EFL season, Test cricket and more top sport with NOW.