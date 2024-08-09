Olympics 2024: American rapper Travis Scott arrested in Paris after altercation with security guard

Rapper Travis Scott was arrested at a hotel in Paris after an altercation with a security guard, French prosecutors said on Friday.

The hotel security guard had intervened in an altercation between the rapper and his own bodyguard, the statement said. Police are still investigating.

A representative of the rapper said they were "in direct communication with the local Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and will provide updates when appropriate". They spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation was ongoing.

The rapper was in Paris for the Olympics. He watched the USA rally to beat Serbia in the men's basketball semi-final on Thursday night.

Scott, one of the biggest names in hip-hop whose birth name is Jacques Webster, has more than 100 songs that made the Billboard Hot 100 and released four singles that topped the chart including 'Sicko Mode,' 'Highest in the Room,' 'The Scotts,' and 'Franchise.'

He has two children with his former girlfriend, media personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner.