Olympics 2024: USA women's basketball team rallies to win eighth straight gold medal

USA captured their eighth consecutive Olympic title in women's basketball after edging out hosts France 67-66 in Paris on the final day of the Games.

The Americans were up 67-64 with 3.9 seconds left after Kahleah Copper hit two free throws.

Marine Johannes brought the ball up the court to Gabby Williams who caught the ball just inside the three-point line and banked in over the outstretched arms of Breanna Srewart for the final margin.

There was a brief delay before the officials signalled that it was a two-point shot, which led to the beginning of a celebration and a lot of happy hugs for the Americans and left the French players standing in disbelief as they fell just short.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

USA had trailed China by a single gold medal going into the final but knew victory would see them top the table because they had more silver medals (44 to 27).

They also topped the table in terms of overall medals won (126), ahead of China (91) and Team GB (65). France finished with 64 medals in their home games.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app - giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost.