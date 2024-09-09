Divine Iheme: Meet 14-year-old British sprint star dubbed 'the new Noah Lyles' who is quicker than Olympic champion was at same age

Divine Iheme believes he has a gift from God when it comes to sprinting and if the most recent times he's clocked are to be believed then he might well be right.

The 14-year-old shaved two tenths of a second – a massive margin in sprinting – off the previous world record for his age group in a recent race at Leigh Valley and the teenager already has his mind on bigger accomplishments.

Even more tellingly, his time of 10.3 seconds was almost a second quicker than the best time the recently-crowned Olympic champion in Paris, Noah Lyles, managed at his age.

It's a staggering statistical comparison, with Iheme improving on his own previous personal best of 10.56 – whilst Lyles ran 11.27 seconds at best before his 15th birthday, and previous record holder Sachin Dennis clocked 10.51.

"When I first saw it, I was in utter shock, I couldn't believe it! I was jumping about, running around, I just felt so happy but I couldn't have done it without god," said Iheme, speaking exclusively on Sky Sports News.

"Noah Lyles is a great athlete and he's given me a lot of confidence to pursue this career, run quicker, get a better time.

"I feel like it gives me the confidence to break more and more barriers as I go through my journey."

Iheme reveals watching Usain Bolt saw him take up sprinting

If you want to be the best, then you have to learn from the best and that's exactly what Iheme is doing.

The young sprint sensation, nicknamed 'Lightning' because of his speed, has studied the very best to ever do it and revealed watching Usain Bolt as a child solidified his desire to become a world-class sprinter.

He also believes he has a unique and inimitable running style, much like the world record-holding Jamaican.

Image: Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts to his win in the men's 100m final at the London Olympics in 2012 (AP Photo/Anja Niedringhaus, File)

"I've watched quite a lot of Usain Bolt's races and Allyson Felix's 200m, 400m and relays," Iheme told Sky Sports.

"Probably the first race I watched, was his [Bolt's] 200m world record, the 19.19, and I was inspired to pursue the dream.

"I try my best to slingshot off the bend [in 200m] and continue holding first until I cross the finish line.

"In my opinion, I think my [running style] is unique and natural. I don't try to model it from anyone."

Natural talent? Or in the genes?

Iheme told Sky Sports he has already committed to representing Great Britain despite his parents both previously representing Nigeria at the 2002 Commonwealth Games in Manchester.

His grandparents were runners and mother Nkiruku and father Innocent Iheme were both successful athletes, in their own right – with his father competing in the 100m and the long jump, and his mother competing in the 100m and 200m as he does.

Image: Divine Iheme pictured during training

Iheme believes he has been blessed with unique talent, but is also thankful to his parents – particularly his mother, who is his trainer – for helping him to make the most of his gift.

"I'd say it's a god-given talent to me," he added. "But [it's] also [worth mentioning], my parents who've coached, helped me get there step-by-step - get quicker, train harder.

"Training has been really hard but it pays off."

If he keeps working, then it seems his potential is limitless within sprinting.

Divine Iheme, remember the name.

