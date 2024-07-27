Paris 2024 - Day two schedule and events

There are 13 gold medals up for grabs on day two at the Olympics Games. We look at where those medals will be won and which Brits will be in action on Sunday.

Team GB athletes and medal hopes

Adam Peaty is searching for a historic third consecutive men's 100m breaststroke Olympic title, with the final due to start at 8.44pm and one of three swimming gold medals up for grabs on day two.

Former world champion Evie Richards heads the Team GB hopes in the women's cross-country mountain bike event, while Chelsie Giles is among the medal hopefuls in the women's judo 52kg class.

Team GB women's archery team contains former world No 1s Penny Healey and Bryony Pitman, along with teenager Megan Havers, with the event beginning at 8.30am and the gold medal match at 4.11pm.

Two-time Olympic rowing champion Helen Glover begins her fourth games in the women's four alongside Rebecca Shorten, Esme Booth and Sam Redgrave, with the heats starting at 11.30am.

Welsh welterweight Rosie Eccles is in last-32 action at 11.52am and heavyweight Pat Brown begins his games in the evening, with the pair part of a six-strong contingent representing Team GB in boxing.

Andy Murray and Dan Evans are in men's doubles tennis action, with the British pair the last scheduled match of the day as they face Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori, while Evans, Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie and Katie Boulter all begin their campaigns in the singles.

Kimberley Woods features in canoe slalom's K1 event, with teenager Anna Hursey - the first Welsh table tennis player to go to an Olympics - facing Manika Batra in her first match of the Games.

Team GB's women's rugby sevens side have group matches against Ireland (2.30pm) and Australia (6.30pm), with the women hockey players facing Spain at 12.15pm ahead of the men facing South Africa in their pool at 7.15pm.

When will gold medals be won on Sunday?

0830 Shooting - 10m Air Pistol men's Final (Brit involved: Michael Bargeron)

1100 Shooting - 10m Air Pistol women's Final (Brit involved: Seonaid McIntosh)

1310 Cycling Mountain Bike - women's Cross Country (Brits involved: Evie Richards and Ella Maclean-Howell)

1500 Judo - men's 66kg final

1600 Skateboarding - women's street final

1611 Archery - women's team gold medal match

1645 Canoe Slalom - women's kayak singles (Brit involved: Kimberley Woods)

1930 Swimming - men's 400m individual medley

1940 Swimming - women's 100m butterfly

2044 Swimming - men's 100m breaststroke final (Brit involved: Adam Peaty)

2045 Fencing - women's foil individual

2115 Fencing - men's epee individual final

