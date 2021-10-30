Charlie Hall Chase: Fusil Raffles takes advantage of Shan Blue fall to take Wetherby feature

Fusil Raffles took advantage of a fall at the third-last fence from Shan Blue to land the Grade Two Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby in dramatic fashion.

Shan Blue and Harry Skelton had picked up the lead around the turn from favourite Cyrname - who was subsequently pulled-up - but then took a crashing fall when 15 lengths clear of the field.

That left Fusil Raffles in front, a position he would hold up to the line for Daryl Jacob, ahead of Kitty's Light for Jack Tudor and Clondaw Castle under Johnny Burke.

Image: Shan Blue running at Wetherby

Shan Blue and Harry Skelton were both unharmed, with the horse trimmed into 10/1 with Sky Bet for the King George Chase at Kempton despite the late fall.

The victory for Nicky Henderson's six-year-old gave Jacob a Grade Two double on the day, having earlier landed the bet365 Hurdle on Indefatigable.

Speaking after the race, Dan Skelton, trainer of Shan Blue, said: "The horse is alright, Harry's alright. Good jumpers, when they have a fall, they have a bad fall. It wasn't very nice but he's OK, he'd have hacked up.

Image: Fusil Raffles gallops on at Wetherby

"The fence is in the wrong spot, what can you do? It's happened to Ruby Walsh. These things happen. I was delighted with him, we know he's a very, very good horse.

"He's in the Hennessy and he'll have an entry in the King George. We've just got to see, but it was terribly frustrating.

"Everyone's all right, it's just racing. One minute you're winning a two-mile race with Molly Ollys Wishes, the next minute that happens.

"You can't dwell on it, the horse is OK, we know he's a good horse. We're missing a trophy today, but at least we're not missing a horse."

Winning rider Daryl Jacob admitted he was a fortunate winner, saying: "He (Shan Blue) quickened after the turn from home and I thought he'd gone unless he didn't stay, so at that stage I rode to finish second.

"Unfortunately Harry's horse fell three out and I can tell you it was a long way to the winning line. "I've no doubt about him (Fusil Raffles), he gets the trip well but I need to teach him the discipline of coming back and relaxing under the bridle rather than going forwards in the bridle.

Image: Cyrname

"(It was) unfortunate circumstances, turning in I thought the winner had flown unless he just didn't stay, but turning in I thought second was in my grasp. I'm very proud of the horse, I think he will have learnt an awful lot from today's experience.

"He's used to attacking his fences, going forward over a shorter trip, whereas today the pace of the race was slightly slower. He got the hang of it a little bit towards the end of the race. He's all heart, he digs deep for you when he has to."