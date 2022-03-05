Spring Cup Stakes: El Caballo books All-Weather Finals Day spot with Lingfield victory for Karl Burke

El Caballo beat favourite Witch Hunter in the Spring Cup at Lingfield to book his spot at All-Weather Finals Day next month.

Karl Burke's three-year-old, a son of Havana Gold, has risen up the ranks and arrived for the Listed contest after three consecutive victories, including last month's win over Canonized at Newcastle.

Despite El Caballo (107) being rated highest of the seven runners, it was Richard Hannon's Wolverhampton winner Witch Hunter (101) who started evens favourite under Sean Levey.

There was no fazing El Caballo's rider Sam James though and he sent his mount to front and kicked clear of his rivals in the final straight, with Witch Hunter giving chase up the inside.

Anthem National (12/1) was a close third for Simon and Ed Crisford, with the front three clear of 66/1 outsider Kiwano.y

Burke, who also has Kaboo qualified for the final, said from Dubai: "I was very happy with El Caballo and thought he was particularly impressive in the last furlong - he has a great stride on him and lengthened nicely.

"I was confident that he would stay the trip, although myself and Sam were not sure where the pace was coming from. I did not want to get too far back on that track, so I told Sam to sit in front and do your own thing if nobody wants to make it. Ideally, I think he will be a better horse with a lead because he is quite laidback.

"I thought it was a very good performance and the time was pretty good as well. I haven't spoken to the owners yet but I don't think the plan changes and he will head up to Newcastle now for the final.

"Kaboo is in good shape and has an entry in a six-furlong handicap at Lingfield next week. The plan is to run there and then he will go up to Newcastle as well."

Earlier on the card, veteran sprinter Tone The Barone recorded his first victory of the year in the Betway Handicap.

Image: Tone The Barone scored for the 11th time in his career

Stuart Williams' six-year-old, winning for the 11th time in 27 career starts, was produced in style by last year's champion apprentice rider Marco Ghiani to beat Richard Hughes' Crimson Sand and Michael Appleby's Night On Earth.

Hollie Doyle and favourite Strong Power tried to make a late run at the leaders but was only able to manage fourth for Alice Haynes.