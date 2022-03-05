Grimthorpe Handicap Chase: Undersupervision off the mark with Doncaster victory for Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies

Undersupervision proved it pays to be patient after saving his first victory over fences for the valuable Grimthorpe Handicap Chase at Doncaster on Saturday.

Nigel Twiston-Davies' former Hereford winner had failed to follow up on that debut success over hurdles back in December 2020, including in his first five attempts over the larger obstacles this season.

After promising signs in two of his four starts at Cheltenham, he attracted enough support to start 9/2 joint second favourite and was given a beautifully timed ride by Sam Twiston-Davies to reel in leader Mister Malarky on Town Moor and claim the Class Two prize.

Former Ladbrokes Trophy winner and last year's Grand National favourite Cloth Cap was a well beaten third, ahead of Tim Vaughan's Le Milos.

Sam Twiston-Davies told Sky Sports Racing: "He's done really well and been really good all season.

"He's been up and down the handicap a bit after being punished for finishing second in a novice, which I didn't actually think they could do!

"He's been unlucky not to have won one but it was nice to get his head in front today. It's a prestigious race so it's great for all the team."

Undersupervision holds Cheltenham entries in the Ultima and Kim Muir but the winning rider confirmed he will not be making the trip to the Festival

Trainer Rebecca Menzies enjoyed a landmark success as 18/1 shot Fonzerelli provided her with a first Listed success over jumps in the Virgin Bet Mares' Novices' Hurdle.

Having finally got off the mark at the fifth attempt this season when last seen at Newcastle, the six-year-old knuckled down well when taking on a three-mile trip for the first time.

Given a patient ride by Nathan Moscrop, who also claimed the biggest success of his career to date, Fonzerelli was able to hold off 10/3 shot Get A Tonic - who wandered drastically towards the far rail - and favourite Miss Fairfax.

Veteran Bun Doran was back in the winner's enclosure for the first time since December 2019 after taking the Virgin Bet Handicap Chase for Tom George and Cieren Gethings.

The 11-year-old showed he had plenty of fight left to outbattle Dan Skelton's King D'Argent, with favourite Cheddleton only third.

Later on the card, 10-year-old Sultans Pride made it three wins in a row at Doncaster and helped secure a 1-2 for trainer Gillian Boanas in the Class Two Virgin Bet Free Bets For Winners Handicap Hurdle, beating stablemate Teescomponents Lad.