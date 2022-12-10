Today on Sky Sports Racing: Enemy and Solent Gateway clash in Newcastle All-Weather qualifier

Doncaster may not have survived an inspection but there'll be no such issues at Newcastle and Wolverhampton, with plenty of all-weather action on the card.

2.54 Newcastle - Enemy & Solent Gateway clash over two miles

The BetUK Over 40,000 Live Streamed Races Conditions Stakes (2.54) is the latest All-Weather Fast-Track Qualifier, run over two miles and featuring two classy stayers.

Enemy has some excellent form to his name including being placed in Group Three company and will represent Ian Williams and Danny Tudhope.

His biggest rival looks to be Hugo Palmer's Solent Gateway, who finished third in the Northumberland Plate here in June and will hope to land a first all-weather victory under Cieren Fallon.

Unbridled Power completes the line-up but is likely to be outclassed by his rivals.

2.19 Newcastle - Intricacy bids to go one better

Earlier on the card, Intricacy will look to build on an excellent first outing for Kevin Stott and the Crisford team in the Talksport Download The App EBF Novice Stakes (2:19).

He was a very promising second at Wolverhampton on debut last month and that form in itself could be good enough, with surely more to come as well.

Most of his rivals are unraced, with Roger Varian's Nazymbek arguably the most interesting, a Kingman colt with Jack Mitchell taking the ride.

