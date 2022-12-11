Today on Sky Sports Racing: Richard Fahey youngster looks to make it two from three

Sunday action comes from Newcastle, with Gosforth Park hosting some decent racing featuring a potentially smart Richard Fahey improver.

1:08 Newcastle - Great State looks for another success

The star quality on the card possibly comes in the shape of Great State, a Havana Grey gelding who has shown some good form at Wolverhampton, including a victory last time out.

He runs in the talkSPORT Download The App Novice Stakes (1:08) and will have Oisin McSweeney in the saddle, taking over from Oisin Orr but may well not have it all his own way, especially with nearly 10st on his back.

Tephi is still a maiden after eight starts but has a rating of 73 for the George Boughey team, so we can gauge just how good Great State might turn out to be.

Acclamation filly Hello Queen is another debutant to note for the Kevin Ryan team.

1:38 Newcastle - Barenboim to strike for O'Meara?

Danny Tudhope and David O'Meara have been in good form and could well strike with Kempton winner Barenboim, who looks well in under a penalty in the BetUK's Acca Club £5 Free Bet Handicap (1:38).

The four-year-old looks progressive and won with plenty in hand on Wednesday, and with only four rivals in opposition, this looks a great chance to win again.

Bugle Major is an interesting rival for the Archie Watson team with Taylor Fisher claiming 5lb, while Qaasid also has some decent placed form for Julie Camacho.

12:38 Newcastle - Lady Wormsley looks to get off the mark

James Fanshawe's Lady Wormsley probably won't get many better chances to break her maiden in the It's Time To Turn To talkSPORT Nursery Handicap (12:38) earlier on the card.

She was a close second at this track last time out and crucially, none of her rivals in this moderate nursery have managed a victory yet either.

Camusdarach is less exposed with just the three runs for the Charlie and Mark Johnston team - he was beaten a neck at Lingfield last time and Jason Hart takes the ride in this one.

Sunday racecards | Latest Sky Bet odds

Watch every race from Newcastle live on Sky Sports Racing on Sunday, December 11.