International Hurdle Day: Cheltenham and Doncaster abandoned due to frozen ground

Racing has been abandoned at both Cheltenham and Doncaster with temperatures dropping considerably overnight; the International Hurdle card had featured Epatante, while Doncaster hosted Graded and Listed action

By Conor Stroud

Saturday 10 December 2022 08:41, UK

Racing went ahead at Cheltenham on Friday afternoon
Image: Racing went ahead at Cheltenham on Friday afternoon

Cheltenham’s International Hurdle card has been abandoned following morning inspections due to frozen ground after temperatures of –5C overnight.

That meeting has been abandoned alongside Doncaster's Saturday card, featuring the Summit Juvenile Hurdle, with groundstaff unable to cover the track on Friday evening after racing on Friday.

Cheltenham had also raced on Friday after surviving inspections on Friday morning, but the freezing temperatures made the ground unsafe to race on.

Hereford remains the sole jumping venue to remain on at this stage, with a second inspection due at 9:30am with patches of frozen ground, while Navan's Saturday card had already been called off.

All-weather racing from Newcastle and Wolverhampton still get the go-ahead, with both meetings live on Sky Sports Racing.

