Castleford 14-40 Catalans: Israel Folau stars in Dragons win

Highlights of the Betfred Super League clash between the Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons.

Israel Folau scored one try and created three more as Catalans came from behind to beat Castleford 40-14 at Emerald Headingley Stadium.

The controversial cross-code star kickstarted the Dragons' fightback after they found themselves 14-0 after 15 minutes.

Two tries from Castleford captain Michael Shenton got the Tigers off to a flier, with Danny Richardson kicking both conversions and a penalty.

But Folau got Catalans up and running on 22 minutes when his break created Tom Davies' first try, the winger powering over in the corner.

Alrix Da Costa dummied over from close range after Castleford centre Peter Mata'utia was sin-binned for a dangerous tackle.

Catalans then scored a brilliant try from the kick-off, Folau skipping past Shenton and bumping off Greg Eden's tackle for a fantastic score.

Leading 16-14 at the interval, Catalans were gifted a try by Derrel Olpherts after the restart, Benjamin Garcia the grateful recipient after an errant offload from the Tigers winger inside his own in-goal area.

Folau then produced a brilliant high catch and offload to tee up Joel Tomkins, and he was again the creator for Davies' second try as Catalans cantered towards their fourth win of the season.

Jason Baitieri capped off a brilliant comeback with his side's seventh try three minutes from time.

Steve McNamara was delighted with his side's dominant performance and expects lots more to come from man of the match Israel Falou.

