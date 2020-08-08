Catalans Dragons given assurances over travel restrictions

The Gilbert Brutus Stadium has hosted only three Catalans games this year

Catalans Dragons have been assured that any clampdown on travel to and from France will not affect their ability to play and host Super League matches.

The Perpignan club have begun a run of five successive trips to the UK for fixtures following the resumption of Super League behind closed doors and are due to play their next home game on September 7 against Leeds.

However, the Foreign and Commonwealth Office is currently advising British nationals against all but essential international travel to France and is likely to introduce quarantine regulations after the number of people with coronavirus in the country rose at the fastest rate since full lockdown was eased in the country.

New Covid-19 infections rose by 2,288 on Friday, the third day that the number has gone up significantly - putting the nation at levels not seen since late May.

Any further threat to playing games at the Gilbert Brutus Stadium would be a blow to the Catalans, who have played only three home matches so far in 2020, but the RFL says it has secured an exemption for teams involved in the Betfred Super League and Coral Challenge Cup.

A statement from both governing bodies said: "The RFL and Super League (Europe) continue to monitor the travel situation as we do with all issues relating to Covid-19.

"The Betfred Super League competition and the Coral Challenge Cup are included in the UK Government's regulations which permit an exemption from quarantine for elite international sports competitions - so players and support staff coming into the country from France would not be subject to a 14-day quarantine.

"The RFL and Super League (Europe) continue to liaise with Catalans Dragons regarding the position of the French authorities."