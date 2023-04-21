Megan Wellens
Digital Sports Journalist @MegWellensX
Castleford Tigers 7-12 Hull KR: Robins fightback against Tigers to continue winning streak
Tries from Corey Hall and Matt Parcell brought Hull KR back into the game after Jacob Miller scored and added a drop goal for Castleford Tigers; Hull KR now have five straight wins in a row
Last Updated: 21/04/23 10:05pm
Hull KR's second-half fightback saw them secure a tight 12-7 victory over the Castleford Tigers at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.
Castleford came out firing in the first half and made it count early on through Jacob Miller to give them a 6-0 lead.
Although they lost Liam Watts to a yellow card for a late hit with just over 10 minutes remaining, the Robins could not find a way through and the Tigers took their 6-0 lead in at half-time.
- Castleford Tigers 7-12 Hull KR: As it happened
- LISTEN: The Bench podcast | Cats vs dogs & rugby league superheroes
- Super League fixtures | Standings | Rugby league on Sky Sports
However, the second half saw Hull KR come out with intent and make it count, tries from Corey Hall and Matt Parcell proving enough to nullify Miller's 58th minute drop goal to secure a tight 12-7 win and a fifth consecutive victory in a row.
Story of the game
The early momentum went the way of Castleford and it paid off on the ninth minute as Miller went in under the sticks to finish off his own kick, Lachlan Coote fumbling the high ball for the visitors.
Hull KR's best chance came as Ryan Hall finished off a brilliant Mikey Lewis grubber kick, but he was judged to have lost possession and it was ruled out as a no try.
The visitors then got another opportunity as Watts was sent to the sin bin on the 27th minute for back-to-back late hits but the Tigers stood up in defence to take their 6-0 lead into the break.
Some ill discipline in the opening quarter of the second half from the Tigers allowed Hull KR to take advantage, sending it wide and creating the overlap to send Hall over, Coote adding the extras to bring the scores level.
Score Summary: Castleford Tigers 7-12 Hull Kingston Rovers
Castleford Tigers: Tries: Jacob Miller (9); Conversions: Paul McShane (10); Dropgoal: Jacob Miller (58)
Hull KR: Tries: Corey Hall (47), Matt Parcell (60); Conversions: Lachlan Coote (48, 61)
With the arm wrestle between these two teams not dying down, Miller added a drop goal on the 57th minute but it took only two minutes for Hull KR to then take the lead.
After Castleford made the mistake from the restart as the ball ran into touch, Hull KR used their territory, Parcell spotting the gap from dummy-half to stretch out to go over and Coote adding the extras to bring the score to 12-7.
Both sides then tried to add more points to the scoreboard but valiant defence from the Robins kept Castleford at bay and continued their brilliant start to the season.
What's next
Following the international break, Castleford Tigers head to face the Leigh Leopards on Friday May 5, with kick-off at 8pm. For Hull KR, a home clash against the Huddersfield Giants is next up, also on May 5, with kick-off at 8pm.