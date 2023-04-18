Rugby League News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • Competitions
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

The Bench podcast: Jodie Cunningham on cats vs dogs, the art of leadership and rugby league superheroes

On the latest episode of The Bench podcast, Jodie Cunningham joins Jon Wilkin to debate the big question - cats or dogs? The England captain also discusses what it means to be a great leader.

Last Updated: 18/04/23 8:08pm

Jodie Cunningham joins this week's edition of The Bench podcast
Jodie Cunningham joins this week's edition of The Bench podcast

England captain Jodie Cunningham discusses rugby league superheroes and the art of leadership, on the latest episode of The Bench podcast.

Cunningham also joins Jon Wilkin to debate whether cats or dogs make better pets, as well as exploring player celebrations and questioning whether there needs to be more emotion within the game.

Spotify Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Subscribe to The Bench podcast on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Spreaker

Trending

©2023 Sky UK