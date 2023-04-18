The Bench podcast: Jodie Cunningham on cats vs dogs, the art of leadership and rugby league superheroes

Jodie Cunningham joins this week's edition of The Bench podcast

England captain Jodie Cunningham discusses rugby league superheroes and the art of leadership, on the latest episode of The Bench podcast.

Cunningham also joins Jon Wilkin to debate whether cats or dogs make better pets, as well as exploring player celebrations and questioning whether there needs to be more emotion within the game.

