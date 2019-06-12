Castleford Tigers vs Hull FC: Jordan Rankin aims to get one over on old team-mates

Jordan Rankin knows how important victory against former side Hull FC would be for Castleford

Jordan Rankin will be aiming to get one over on former team-mates for the second time in seven days when Castleford Tigers tackle Hull FC at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle on Thursday.

Rankin, who is on loan from Huddersfield Giants, helped the Tigers to a crucial victory over his parent club last Friday, where Peter Mata'utia's drop-goal earned them a 27-26 golden-point win.

And the Australian half-back knows another two points against his other previous English club, who he spent two seasons with after joining in 2014, would see Castleford go above Hull into fourth place in Super League.

"It's massive," Rankin said. "They're in some decent form and they're a team you've got to be wary of because they've got so many individuals that can do you damage.

"If you let them get a roll-on they will continue to do that for the full 80 minutes and they've got players that can put you to the sword like Marc Sneyd and Albert Kelly.

"They're a team close to us in the table so to get the two points off them would be a massive step towards us securing a top-five place come the end of the season."

Jesse Sene-Lefao is back in the Castleford squad after being granted compassionate leave

Castleford head coach Daryl Powell has made two changes to the 19-man squad which beat Huddersfield Giants in dramatic Golden Point fashion.

Jesse Sene-Lefao returns to the team after landing back in the UK after some time off on compassionate leave. Junior Moors also comes back into Powell's 19-man squad after recovering from a knee injury which has kept him out since Easter Monday's clash with Catalans Dragons.

The pair of Samoan internationals come into the team in place of Mitch Clark and Will Maher.

Meanwhile, opposite number Lee Radford has made three changes to the Hull squad which beat Salford Red Devils 35-32 last Friday, with Scott Taylor, Kieran Buchanan and Jack Brown all returning.

Vice-captain Taylor has recovered from a calf injury which kept him out of action against the Red Devils and the Dragons in the Challenge Cup quarter-final.

Sika Manu drops out the 19-man squad after sustaining a dead leg, while Josh Bowden is rested having recently returned to action after over 12 months out with a knee injury.

Scott Taylor returns for Hull FC against Castleford after recovering from a calf injury

Josh Griffin will also serve his one-match suspension after being charged with a Grade B dangerous throw from the win over Salford.

Despite sitting fourth in the table and being through to the Challenge Cup semi-finals, Hull head coach Radford has come in for criticism due to some of the heavy defeats his side have suffered this year.

But Rankin was quick to stick up for his former boss ahead of this Friday's clash.

Hull FC head coach Lee Radford has been backed by former player Jordan Rankin

"I've had a lot about he shouldn't be there, but the guy has taken them to two Challenge Cup finals and two wins and they're constantly top five, so I don't think it's fair that he cops that criticism," Rankin said.

"I think he's done a pretty good job there with the playing group he's got.

"He's a Hull lad and he's passionate about the club, which is what you want in a head coach."

Castleford 19-man squad: Cory Aston, Cheyse Blair, James Clare, Chris Clarkson, Matt Cook, Greg Eden, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata'utia, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Junior Moors, Jordan Rankin, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Daniel Smith, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts.

Hull FC 19-man squad: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Albert Kelly, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Dean Hadley, Mark Minichiello, Joe Westerman, Jake Connor, Chris Green, Brad Fash, Mickey Paea, Jez Litten, Danny Washbrook, Ratu Naulago, Andre Savelio, Jack Brown, Kieran Buchanan.