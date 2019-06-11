Man of Steel: Who picked up maximum points after Round 17?
The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results are in and have been published for Round 17 of the 2019 Super League season. Find out who took maximum points below...
The 2019 Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.
A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game and award points to the three outstanding players: three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.
The scores will be made public every week until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the Awards Ceremony in October.
The Panel votes from Round 17 of the Betfred Super League can be found below, with the current leaderboard's top performers beneath that also...
Wakefield Trinity 0-10 Leeds Rhinos
3pts - Harry Newman
2pts - Kelepi Tanginoa
1pt - Tui Lolohea
London Broncos 23-22 St Helens
3pts - Ryan Morgan
2pts - James Cunningham
1pt - Morgan Smith
Hull KR 18-19 Wigan Warriors
3pts - Craig Hall
2pts - Dan Sarginson
1pt - Sam Powell
Hull FC 35-32 Salford Red Devils
3pts - Albert Kelly
2pts - Danny Houghton
1pt - Joe Westerman
Castleford Tigers 27-26 Huddersfield Giants
3pts - Lee Gaskell
2pts - Liam Watts
1pt - Peter Mata'utia
Warrington Wolves 34-4 Catalans Dragons
3pts - Blake Austin
2pts - Daryl Clark
1pt - Sam Tomkins
Current Top 10 - Steve Prescott Man of Steel
1. Blake Austin (24 pts)
2. David Fifita (18 pts)
3. Liam Watts (17 pts)
4. Lachlan Coote (16 pts)
5. Jackson Hastings (15 pts)
6. Stefan Ratchford (15 pts)
7, James Roby (14 pts)
8. Marc Sneyd (13 pts)
9. Daryl Clark (12 pts)
10. Lee Gaskell (11 pts)