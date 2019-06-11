Man of Steel: Who picked up maximum points after Round 17?

Man of Steel leader Blake Austin was among the top point scorers in the latest round of action

The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results are in and have been published for Round 17 of the 2019 Super League season. Find out who took maximum points below...

The 2019 Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.

A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game and award points to the three outstanding players: three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.

The scores will be made public every week until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the Awards Ceremony in October.

The Panel votes from Round 17 of the Betfred Super League can be found below, with the current leaderboard's top performers beneath that also...

3pts - Harry Newman

2pts - Kelepi Tanginoa

1pt - Tui Lolohea

3pts - Ryan Morgan

2pts - James Cunningham

1pt - Morgan Smith

3pts - Craig Hall

2pts - Dan Sarginson

1pt - Sam Powell

3pts - Albert Kelly

2pts - Danny Houghton

1pt - Joe Westerman

3pts - Lee Gaskell

2pts - Liam Watts

1pt - Peter Mata'utia

3pts - Blake Austin

2pts - Daryl Clark

1pt - Sam Tomkins

Current Top 10 - Steve Prescott Man of Steel

1. Blake Austin (24 pts)

2. David Fifita (18 pts)

3. Liam Watts (17 pts)

4. Lachlan Coote (16 pts)

5. Jackson Hastings (15 pts)

6. Stefan Ratchford (15 pts)

7, James Roby (14 pts)

8. Marc Sneyd (13 pts)

9. Daryl Clark (12 pts)

10. Lee Gaskell (11 pts)