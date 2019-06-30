Castleford Tigers 42-10 London Broncos: Tuoyo Egodo and Mike McMeeken return to haunt old club

2:30 Highlights as Castleford Tigers ended London Broncos' three-game winning run with a 42-10 win at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle Highlights as Castleford Tigers ended London Broncos' three-game winning run with a 42-10 win at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle

Former London Broncos players Tuoyo Egodo and Mike McMeeken both scored twice for Castleford Tigers in a 42-10 victory which ended their old side's three-match winning streak.

Winger Egodo opened the scoring at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle in the 12th minute of Sunday's Super League game and completed his double in the second half, while second-rower McMeeken touched down twice in the first 40 minutes

The Broncos trailed just 16-4 at the break after winger Kieran Dixon got on the scoresheet but after the interval they capitulated, conceding five second-half scores as Castleford ran amok.

Jordan Rankin, Jake Trueman, James Clare, Chris Clarkson also scored for the Tigers as they claimed a win which lifted them into the play-off places.

Wales winger Rhys Williams claimed a late consolation try for the Broncos, but the heavy defeat saw them return to the bottom of the Super League table.

Castleford's early pressure told in the 12th minute when Trueman found full-back Rankin and his excellent cut-out pass sent Egodo diving over in the left corner.

Rankin failed to convert from the touchline but the try poured confidence into Daryl Powell's men and a searing break from hooker Adam Milner had London on the back foot.

The Broncos struggled to escape their own half during the opening quarter and had to fight hard to ensure their line was not further breached after Egodo's opener.

They finally enjoyed a period of pressure in the 25th minute, but full-back Alex Walker knocked on just 10 metres out from the Castleford line.

The Tigers then grabbed a second try in the 27th minute when McMeeken barged over the line from close range inside the right channel.

Four minutes before the break, Rankin threw a pass which Dixon intercepted on London's 10-metre line and the speedy winger raced upfield to score a breakaway try he could not convert.

After the half-time hooter sounded, Rankin's grubber kick was touched down by McMeeken and the second of Rankin's five conversions made it 16-4 at the break.

The second half was one-way traffic as within a minute of the restart, McMeeken broke down the right flank and fired a neat inside pass to Rankin, who raced clear to score.

In the 47th minute, Egodo finished clinically again in the left corner before Trueman brilliantly dummied his way past a London defender and scampered over the line for a fine individual effort.

Four minutes later, Clare showed impressive strength to force his way over in the right corner and the procession continued when Paul McShane's neat pass ushered Clarkson over the line inside the left channel.

Williams claimed a consolation try in the left corner with six minutes remaining and Dixon converted.