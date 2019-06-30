Leeds Rhinos 31-12 Catalans Dragons: Hosts climb off bottom of Super League

1:52 Watch highlights as Leeds secured a much-needed win over Catalans Dragons Watch highlights as Leeds secured a much-needed win over Catalans Dragons

Leeds Rhinos climbed off the bottom of the Super League table after beating Catalans Dragons 31-12 at Headingley on Sunday.

Three tries in the opening 17 minutes from Adam Cuthbertson, Tom Briscoe and Brad Singleton, combined with second-half scores from Konrad Hurrell and Jack Walker, helped push the relegation-threatened Rhinos up to ninth.

Catalans had threatened a fightback when, from 18-0 down, they reduced the gap to just six points thanks to tries from Arthur Romano and Sam Tomkins either side of half-time.

But Hurrell's 66th-minute effort halted the away side's recovery as the Dragons slumped to their fifth loss in a row.

The French side are in freefall and have now dropped out of the top five after losing four Super League games and a Coral Challenge Cup tie in the past month.

Stand-off Robert Lui made his debut for Leeds after his transfer from Salford Red Devils was completed last week.

It was a tense opening six minutes, with both sides eager to complete their sets effectively and play for field position. But Catalans made the first knock-on and gave away the first penalty, handing Leeds a great chance to attack.

They did not waste it as, in the next set, Cuthbertson crashed over off Brad Dwyer's pass. Liam Sutcliffe added the extras to make it 6-0 to the Rhinos.

Good defence soon after from the home side stopped Jodie Broughton near the try-line as the Dragons looked for an immediate reply.

The visitors then gifted Leeds their second try, with Sam Kasiano the man at fault. The prop tried an audacious 15-metre cut-out pass near his own line which was picked off easily by Briscoe to cross.

Sutcliffe converted the try to take the lead to 12-0 and five minutes later the Rhinos were in again thanks to a Cuthbertson offload.

Adam Cuthbertson scored one try and set up another for Leeds against the Dragons

The prop managed to get the ball away with great skill while tangling with two defenders and fellow forward Singleton strolled over.

There were not even 20 minutes gone and the Catalans were in deep trouble, but they awoke from their slumber and hit back through Romano.

A shift to the right caught the Leeds defence short and Tomkins tapped the ball on for Romano to dive over. Tomkins converted to cut the lead to 18-6.

Six minutes later David Mead leapt high and looked to have scored the visitors' second try, but it was ruled out for offside.

Sam Tomkins played a part in Catalans Dragons' attempt at a fightback away to Leeds

Basic errors for both sides ensured the scoreboard remained 18-6 heading into half-time, but Catalans started the second half with purpose, building pressure on the Rhinos' line.

Leeds managed to keep the French side at bay with some committed defence but, in the 54th minute, the Dragons found a way through for Tomkins to touched down between the sticks.

Brayden Wiliame made a brilliant break down the right wing and found Tomkins in support for the try, and the full-back's conversion cut the Rhinos' lead to just six points.

Leeds started to look nervous as Catalans dragged themselves back into the contest.

However, Hurrell's try out wide put paid to any hopes the Dragons had of completing a stunning comeback win and saved the home team's blushes.

It was followed by a Richie Myler drop-goal and a Walker try, ensuring the Rhinos picked up a much-welcomed win at Headingley.