Leeds Rhinos sign Papua New Guinea second row Rhyse Martin

Rhyse Martin impressed in his debut NRL season with Canterbury Bulldogs

Leeds Rhinos have signed Papua New Guinea international second row Rhyse Martin as they continue to strengthen their squad in a bid to retain their Super League status.

The 26-year-old joins from NRL side Canterbury Bulldogs on a two-and-a-half-year contract, just days after Shaun Lunt returned to the club from Hull KR and Robert Lui joined from Salford Red Devils.

Martin kicked 36 goals from 38 attempts in his debut season in the NRL last season which saw him play 14 matches and score 4 tries.

He has featured a further 11 times this season, kicking another 13 goals, but has now made the move to the Emerald Headingley Stadium and will look to help his new club move clear of relegation danger.

"It is great to get the deal sorted and I am looking forward to getting started with Leeds," Martin told the club's official website.

"The move has come about very quickly. I came close to signing for Leeds last year but opted to stay at the Bulldogs. The club have kept me in their plans and I am pleased things have now worked out.

"I know the team are in a tough position at the moment but I want to come over and hopefully play my part in getting Leeds back where we want to be."

Rhinos' Director of Rugby Kevin Sinfield said: "We are pleased to have secured Rhyse. He is a talented player who will add to our squad.

"He enjoyed an impressive debut season in the NRL last season and is keen to be part of the Rhinos squad as we build towards the future. He is an international and a consistent goal kicker who will bring competition to our squad."