WATCH: Joe Westerman dislocates knee but plays on in Hull derby!

0:30 Joe Westerman appeared to knock his knee back into place for Hull FC Joe Westerman appeared to knock his knee back into place for Hull FC

Joe Westerman showed immense courage to play on in the dying minutes of Hull KR's 18-10 win over Hull FC despite a suspected dislocated knee.

The Robins quite literally put their bodies on the line to drag themselves off the bottom of the Super League table on Thursday night at KCOM Craven Park.

But with Tony Smith's side defending a two-point lead in the final five minutes, Westerman looked like he had dislocated his knee cap only to put it back in himself before playing on.

"Look at that! I'm just going to put the ball down and put my knee back in and then I want to get on with my job," said co-commentator Jon Wells.

"He tells the physio, 'you leave the field, and you leave the job to me. I'll get back in the scrum!' I don't know whether you're brave or you're stupid, but rugby league players astound me all the time."

Hit play on the video above to watch Westerman's miraculous recovery.