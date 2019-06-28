Warrington Wolves vs St Helens Super League team news

Luther Burrell could make his debut for Warrington against St Helens

Luther Burrell could make his Warrington Wolves debut on Friday night after being named in the 19-man match day squad for their Betfred Super League clash against leaders St Helens.

Burrell joined up with the Wire earlier this month and is eligible to feature having been released from his contract at Northampton Saints upon the completion of their 2018/19 campaign.

"He is doing some really good things in training. We have got another training session to go on Thursday and then I'll make a decision," said Warrington coach Steve Price.

"It is just about understanding the people around him and he is doing a really good job at that."

Price has no fresh injury concerns ahead of the eagerly-anticipated contest between the top two in the competition.

He said: "We're pretty healthy. We came through the Wakefield game last week in pretty good shape.

"We had a good session today and we're really excited for Friday. Hopefully we get a sell-out crowd and have two good teams going hard at it."

Meanwhile, St Helens will be without Zeb Taia, who has been ruled out for six weeks after suffering a dislocated shoulder in last Friday's 36-10 victory over Leeds Rhinos.

The 34-year-old is expected to be out until August and will miss the Super League leaders' Coral Challenge Cup semi-final against Championship side Halifax on Saturday, July 27.

Saints head coach Justin Holbrook admits he feared worse than a six-week lay-off for Taia: "We pretty much knew straight after the game he'd dislocated his shoulder and there was a fair bit of damage there, but it is actually good news that he doesn't need an operation or anything.

"It's rehab and hopefully only six weeks. It could have been worse.

"But it's still disappointing. He had been playing fantastic."

Taia, who recently agreed a new contract with Saints, will miss the Challenge Cup semi-final against Halifax on July 27.

Mark Percival will be one of St Helens' key dangermen on Friday at the Jungle

Morgan Knowles, who missed the win over Leeds Rhinos, is named in the squad again whilst Mark Percival is also included after being taken off as a precaution in last Friday's victory.

Warrington 19-man squad: Sitaleki Akauola, Blake Austin, Luther Burrell, Josh Charnley, Daryl Clark, Jason Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Matt Davis, Bryson Goodwin, Chris Hill, Jack Hughes, Toby King, Tom Lineham, Jake Mamo, Declan Patton, Joe Philbin, Lama Tasi, Danny Walker.

St Helens 19-man squad: Jonny Lomax, Tommy Makinson, Kevin Naiqama, Mark Percival, Regan Grace, Theo Fages, Alex Walmsley, Luke Thompson, Joseph Paulo, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Morgan Knowles, Kyle Amor, Dom Peyroux, Matty Lees, Jack Ashworth, Aaron Smith, James Bentley, Lachlan Coote, Matty Costello.