Luther Burrell to join Warrington Wolves after Northampton Saints exit

Northampton's Luther Burrell will depart Rugby Union altogether at the end of the season, with a move to Warrington confirmed

Northampton Saints centre Luther Burrell will change codes at the end of the season with a move to Rugby League side Warrington Wolves confirmed by the Super League club on Tuesday.

Burrell has spent the entirety of his professional career playing Rugby Union, first featuring for Leeds Carnegie between 2006 and 2011, before playing for Sale Sharks in 2011/12 then Northampton since 2012.

The Yorkshire-born 31-year-old played Rugby League at U14 and U15 level for Huddersfield Giants, but then moved to Huddersfield RUFC, before progressing to Leeds Carnegie and making his senior debut at the age of 19.

The Wolves confirmed Burrell will join the club in July after the end of the union season on a deal until 2021.

Burrell has spent the whole of his professional career playing Rugby Union for Leeds Carnegie, Sale Sharks and Northampton Saints

Burrell has earned 15 senior England caps to date - the last of which came in June 2016.

When making his Test debut during the 2014 Six Nations, he became the first Huddersfield-born player to represent England at Rugby Union since Norman Macleod 'Nim' Hall, who made his England debut back in 1947.

"My background is predominantly in Rugby League as I grew up in the north, in Huddersfield, surrounded by the sport and playing it at school," Burrell said. "It's never really left my blood; I guess my aim was to always try my hand at it one day and I'm buzzing to get involved with Rugby League and Super League.

"I'm excited about the challenge ahead as it's fresh for me. I've had some great times in Rugby Union, and I've had some adverse times, so for me to have this opportunity to play Rugby League and see how far I can get with a great team is exciting.

"The Warrington club is run amazingly well. Pricey (Steve Price) was unbelievable when I met him; it was exciting from the first meeting. I know a couple of the boys too. I know Josh Charnley from his time in Union and I've been spoken to him; his message was about how great the club is and from the outside you can see it has aspirations.

"I've watched Rugby League throughout my Union career so to join a club like Warrington, who were finalists last year and have a fantastic squad this season, is exciting as it is a club that is going places.

Burrell has not featured under Eddie Jones for England since June 2016

"I know I will need to earn the trust of my teammates first and foremost. I also hope to bring some physicality, that edge and the ability to break the line. I've had the opportunity to play for England in Union and to play on some of the biggest stages in finals.

"I'd like to think I can transfer the experience I have gained into Rugby League. I'm not here to make up the numbers, I'm coming over and I mean business.

"I want the fans to get to know me for themselves. I'm a northern boy and I'm looking forward to meeting everyone in the squad and getting in the mix with the Wire fans as I know it's a big rugby town."

Head coach Steve Price added: "He's a quality signing, being a former England International who has played at the highest level in Rugby Union.

"It's exciting for Luther to be able to switch codes and to challenge himself in the Super League; in saying that he has still got a number of games left this season with Northampton, once that season is completed we look forward to getting him here and involved in our team.

Warrington head coach Steve Price labelled the signing a 'coup' for the club on Tuesday

"He'll have to get up to speed with new calls, different team mates and a different game, so it will take a bit of time to transition, but he's tall, athletic and can play in a number of positions which adds a lot of depth to our playing squad.

"He's had an interest in the game of Rugby League from a young age, and is a great coup for our club."