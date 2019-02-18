World Club Challenge, Super League and Championship talking points

Roosters' Brett Morris made history at the DW Stadium on Sunday night

The Warriors were beaten 20-8 by the Australian Premiers on Sunday night in the latest battle of the hemispheres.

Wigan were left to rue their poor start to the game which left them 10 points down in as many minutes, with their second-half fightback ultimately stopped short by the visitors.

What were the big plays? What did Trent Robinson make of the win? We look at the major talking points from the 2019 World Club Challenge as well as some of the domestic games...

Morris makes history

Brett Morris, deputising at centre for the absent Latrell Mitchell, took advantage of defensive blunders to score two tries inside eight minutes of his Roosters debut and went on to complete a hat-trick before half-time as the Roosters established a 14-4 lead at the DW Stadium.

1:30 Brett Morris spoke to Angela Powers after his hat-trick against Wigan Brett Morris spoke to Angela Powers after his hat-trick against Wigan

Morris was subsequently named man of the match, making history by becoming the first player to be awarded the accolade on two occasions in the World Club Challenge.

"If I'd known that was going to happen I would have thought of something to say!" Morris joked in his post-match interview. "It's a huge honour. There's something about this field, I really love playing here.

"Wigan are such a strong club, they always bring out the best in you. They've got a great team and a loyal fanbase who are loud right to the death. That's the footy you want to play in, and obviously to get man of the match is a huge bonus."

Wakefield Trinity vs Catalans Dragons Live on

Skills from Ikuvalu

Part of the Roosters' good start to the game was their opening try, and it wouldn't have come about if not for an impressive bit of skill from Matt Ikuvalu in the build-up.

The ball appeared to be heading out of touch before the winger intervened and flicked a pass between his legs to keep the play alive...

0:32 Matt Ikuvalu produced an impressive piece of individual skill to keep the ball in play Matt Ikuvalu produced an impressive piece of individual skill to keep the ball in play

Robinson hungry for more

Trent Robinson is a highly-regarded rugby league coach, but the Roosters boss said on Sunday night that he is far from resting on that notion.

Following an analysis of his side's win over Wigan with Jon Wells, Robinson said he does not want to focus on the past, insisting he is still driven to achieve things in the game.

"Self-reflection is really important I think for everybody," Robinson told Wells. "It doesn't matter what you do, you have to reflect on where you're at. I don't think I'm at my best yet, I know I can improve as a coach.

6:32 Trent Robinson joined Jon Wells at the touchscreen after Sydney's win over the Warriors Trent Robinson joined Jon Wells at the touchscreen after Sydney's win over the Warriors

"There's things that I think 'OK, I'm not doing that as well as I can', and if you're honest with yourself you know you can be better. Am I absolutely the best coach I can be? I don't think I am.

"I'm happy with what I've achieved but I'm hungry for more, and that keeps that honesty with yourself. You can get the accolades from the outside but I'm not done, I want more."

Lam rues poor start

Wigan coach Adrian Lam admits his Warriors side paid the price for a woeful start. The Super League champions rallied after their dreadful opening and tries from wingers Tom Davies and Liam Marshall gave them hope, but they had left themselves too much to do.

"It's our third poor start in a row with soft tries down our right and, when you give a quality team 10 points start, it's always hard to come back," Lam told Sky Sports.

1:23 Adrian Lam was proud of Wigan's effort despite their slow start Adrian Lam was proud of Wigan's effort despite their slow start

"We sort of rallied a bit and I was really proud of the effort and the courage in the second half.

"I thought we played pretty good in the second half. We probably could have been a little bit more clinical at the end of our sets but, when you're playing these great teams, they make no mistakes."

Wigans two losses this season have come at the hands of talented opposition in the form of the Roosters and St Helens, so it's far from panic stations for the Warriors, but they will not want to continue their recent habit of starting games poorly.

Walker stars for Leeds

0:44 Leeds Rhinos' 19-year-old full-back Jack Walker completed his first Super League hat-trick against Salford on Sunday Leeds Rhinos' 19-year-old full-back Jack Walker completed his first Super League hat-trick against Salford on Sunday

Morris was not the only player to notch a hat-trick on Sunday. Jack Walker nabbed tries as Leeds got their Super League campaign up and running with a 46-14 thrashing of previously unbeaten Salford.

The Rhinos, under new coach David Furner, had lost their opening two games of the season at Warrington and Wigan but got off the mark in convincing fashion at the AJ Bell Stadium.

A superb midfield break by Kallum Watkins saw him send the supporting Walker in under the posts for the full-back's first try, before the 19-year-old added two tries in three minutes to complete his hat-trick in the second half.

Kevin Sinfield is looking to usher in a new era at Leeds, and with young talent like Walker in his squad, that era looks set to arrive sooner rather than later at Headingley.

St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos Live on

Toronto beat Widnes to top Championship

Toronto made it three from three over the weekend as they beat Widnes 30-6 in the Betfred Championship to finish the round at the top of the standings.

The Wolfpack fell at the final hurdle last year and their aim will be to ensure they don't suffer the same fate in 2019 as they push for promotion into Super League. The competition won't be won in February, but by beating the recently-relegated Vikings, Brian McDermott's side have signalled their intent to dominate the league once again this year.

1:41 Highlights as Toronto return to the Championship summit by ending the Vikings' perfect start. Highlights as Toronto return to the Championship summit by ending the Vikings' perfect start.

All is not lost for Widnes, who have a convincing win over Halifax and a crucial away victory over Toulouse in the bank already, and they will know that few sides will push the Wolfpack all the way in the Championship.

Up next for the Vikings are the Sheffield Eagles, the only other unbeaten side in the competition. If Widnes manage to win, they will stay within touching distance of McDermott's Wolfpack.