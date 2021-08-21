Castleford Tigers vs Wakefield Trinity: Jesse Tigers vs Trinity: Sene-Lefao ready to battle old friends in derby clash

Jesse Sene-Lefao is ready to tackle some of his mates when Castleford take on Wakefield

Jesse Sene-Lefao will be putting aside his friendship with some of his closest mates for 80 minutes when Castleford Tigers take on Wakefield Trinity in Saturday’s Super League derby.

The Castleford forward is best friends with Wakefield prop Tinirau Arona, while he knows David Fifitia and Kelepi Tanginoa well from his time coming through the youth ranks at Penrith Panthers.

The clash at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle will mark Sene-Lefao's 150th career appearance too, which gives him an extra incentive to put one over on those familiar faces now playing for the Tigers' bitterest rivals.

No such thing as friends on the other side of the pitch on Saturday



🎟️ https://t.co/VGNe5JoRza#ReadyToRoar | #COYF



— Castleford Tigers (@CTRLFC) August 19, 2021

"We know it's a big game and it makes it extra special that Cas and Wakey are local derbies, and my best mate plays on the other team and guys I grew up with out west in Australia," Sene-Lefao said.

"It's funny we're playing against each other here in the UK and it's pretty weird it happened like this, but I tell you what we're not friends on the field.

"That's why it makes it even bigger because I know they're coming to get me and I'm coming to get them too.

"My 100th game for Cas was against Wakey and now my 150th [career appearance] will be as well, so that will be special in itself."

Team Run✅



All ready for @CTRLFC...💪



— Wakefield Trinity (@WTrinityRL) August 20, 2021

Castleford go into the derby on the back of a 20-10 win against reigning champions St Helens last week, ending a run stretching back nearly three decades of failing to return from Saints victorious.

Wakefield, by contrast, go into this derby clash having lost their last 15 games against the Tigers and interim head coach Willie Poching is keen for them to regain the Adam Watene Trophy awarded to the victor of matches between the two rivals.

The trophy is named in honour of Watene, who starred for both clubs before his shock death at the age of just 31 in 2008 and was a close friend of Poching.

"Without going into it too deeply, I've tried to give the guys a little history about Adam and the part he played for both clubs, not just us," Poching said.

Wakefield interim head coach Willie Poching was close friends with Adam Watene

"He was a man mountain, a gentleman of a fella and there is a trophy we play for each year. We've been speaking about something we can get our hands on that the club hasn't had its hands on for a while.

"I've asked them to play with some consistency and back-up that performance from last week. And be proud of ourselves when we walk off."

Castleford head coach Daryl Powell is likely to stick with the team that won at St Helens, although he has brought second rower Alex Foster and winger Jason Qareqare into his squad.

Wakefield are also expected to be unchanged following the 28-22 win over Warrington Wolves in Poching's first match in charge last Sunday.

Named squads

Castleford Tigers: Niall Evalds, Derrell Olpherts, Peter Mata'utia, Danny Richardson, Liam Watts, Paul McShane, Grant Millington, Oliver Holmes, Cheyse Blair, Adam Milner, Nathan Massey, George Griffin, Alex Foster, Tyla Hepi, Jesse Sene-Lefao, Daniel Smith, Greg Eden, Suaia Matagi, Jordan Turner, Gareth O'Brien, Jason Qareqare.

Wakefield Trinity: Max Jowitt, Tom Johnstone, Liam Kay, Jacob Miller, Mason Lino, David Fifita, Kyle Wood, Tinirau Arona, Matty Ashurst, Kelepi Tanginoa, Joe Westerman, Jay Pitts, Eddie Battye, James Batchelor, Chris Green, Innes Senior, Joe Arundel, Brad Walker, Yusuf Aydin, Lee Kershaw, Ryan Hampshire.