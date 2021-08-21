Sky Live: Hull FC vs Hull Kingston Rovers preview and team news

It's derby day at the MKM Stadium on Saturday as Hull FC and Hull KR face off

We look at what is being said and team news as Super League's Rivals Round continues with Hull FC facing Hull Kingston Rovers on Saturday afternoon, live on Sky Sports...

Smith expects 'bigger questions' from Hull FC

There have been few seasons in recent years where it has been as good a time as the present to be a Hull KR fan.

Rovers go into Saturday's derby clash with Hull FC on a run of eight wins from their past 12 matches and sitting just outside Super League's top four with a good chance of making the play-offs.

Hull FC vs Hull K R Live on

A 26-14 win last Friday at home to Wigan Warriors saw them complete the double over last year's Grand Final runners-up too, although head coach Tony Smith expects an even stiffer test against their cross-city rivals.

A significant number of big names returning for Hull FC following their 31-16 loss away to Catalans Dragons last week has made planning for what to expect at the MKM Stadium difficult as well, but Smith is relishing the challenge.

"We have had to do a lot of homework this week because there is a various amount of players that are back available to them so we have to prepare for all sorts of equations," Smith said.

"We've just got to focus on a good performance and hopefully we can improve on last week. I think our opponents will pose some bigger questions to us and some bigger situations. It's a good test for us."

Join us on Sky Sports for three 'Rivals Round' fixtures from the Betfred Super League as Wigan face St Helens and Hull FC and Hull KR go head-to-head in the big city derby! Join us on Sky Sports for three 'Rivals Round' fixtures from the Betfred Super League as Wigan face St Helens and Hull FC and Hull KR go head-to-head in the big city derby!

Underdog tag suits Hodgson

That loss to Super League leaders Catalans last week made it four defeats in a row for Hull FC and saw them drop out of the top six.

It means they go into the derby on their own patch as underdogs, although head coach Brett Hodgson is happy for his team to be given that tag.

The Australian, who is in his first year as head coach, sees the first Hull derby of the season as a perfect opportunity for his team to kickstart their campaign as the race for the play-offs intensifies.

"We haven't reached our potential over the last four games, obviously, with the results showing that," Hodgson said.

"Now is the chance for us to refresh and it starts this weekend against a team that is playing very well in the biggest game for both clubs' season at this stage.

"A lot of people are suggesting we're far from our form at the moment, a little bit of the underdog tag which isn't the worst thing in the world."

Team news

Hodgson welcomes back scrum-half Marc Sneyd, full-backs Jake Connor and Jamie Shaul - who hopes to make his first appearance of the season - and forwards Andre Savelio and Jordan Johnstone. However, centre Mahe Fonua and prop Chris Satae remain on the sidelines.

Hull KR coach Smith will make a late decision on the fitness of centre Shaun Kenny-Dowall, his ever-present captain who injured his foot in the win over Wigan. Winger Ethan Ryan is definitely out with a season-ending wrist injury though.

Named squads

Hull FC: Jake Connor, Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Reynolds, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Andre Savelio, Manu Ma'u, Ligi Sao, Jordan Johnstone, Joe Cator, Jordan Lane, Brad Fash, Ben McNamara, Jack Brown, Adam Swift, Josh Bowden, Connor Wynne, Cameron Scott, Jamie Shaul.

Hull Kingston Rovers: Ben Crooks, Greg Minikin, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Ryan Hall, Albert Vete, Matt Parcell, Korbin Sims, Brad Takairangi, Kane Linnett, Jez Litten, George King, Matty Storton, Mikey Lewis, Joe Keyes, Rowan Milnes, Will Maher, Luis Johnson, Muizz Mustapha, Will Tate, Jimmy Keinhorst.