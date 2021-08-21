Hull FC edge thrilling derby to boost their top-six bid

Hull FC come into the derby after four straight defeats and their local rivals Hull KR will be looking to add another to the list. Hull FC come into the derby after four straight defeats and their local rivals Hull KR will be looking to add another to the list.

Hull FC won a thrilling derby 23-22 against bitter rivals Hull KR to boost their bid for a top-six spot in the Betfred Super League.

Both sides scored four tries but it was returning captain Marc Sneyd's second-half dropkick which proved decisive for the Black and Whites.

Bureta Faraimo scored two tries for the home side, who also touched down through Adam Swift and Carlos Tuimavave. Sneyd also kicked two conversions and a penalty.

Rovers' tries came through Jimmy Keinhorst, Rowan Milnes, Albert Vete and Ben Crooks, who also converted three of their scores.

The home side made the best possible start as Swift dived in at the left corner from a Jake Connor cut-out pass with three minutes on the clock.

They thought they had grabbed their second try but Cameron Scott's effort was ruled out as the ball went forward in the build-up.

Keinhorst levelled the game up as he dived in at the right corner with 18 minutes gone as Rovers' concerted pressure paid off, but Crooks failed to add the extras.

Hull FC's Bureta Faraimo celebrates scoring

A Danny Houghton knock-on gave up great field position but Luis Johnson was held just short of the line. But on FC's next set they gave up the ball once again close to their line. Milnes missed an easy drop goal and the game remained locked at 4-4 with 14 minutes of the half remaining.

With the pressure relieved, the home side charged down the other end and when Faraimo's low kick came off two Rovers players, Tuimavave gathered the loose ball to stroll in on the right, only to be denied by the video referee for an obstruction before he touched down.

Danny Houghton hands off Jez Litten

Milnes made up for his earlier missed kick as he ran through to gather his own clever kick and put Rovers in front for the first time with Crooks kicking his side 10-4 ahead eight minutes before the break.

The home side scored their second try five minutes before half-time as Sneyd's kick was tapped down to give Faraimo an easy score on the right. Sneyd's conversion tied the game up at 10-10 but when Crooks over-kicked the restart, FC were back on the attack.

And they made it pay as Tuimavave weaved his way past three defenders to score his side's third try. Sneyd kicked the extras to make it 16-10 at the end of a pulsating first half.

Rovers forced a goal-line dropout early in the second half and Crooks broke the defensive line to touch down, converting his own try to make it 16-16.

But the home side responded almost immediately as Faraimo crossed on the right for his second try 10 minutes in.

Crooks was penalised for a high tackle on Sneyd whose penalty with 17 minutes remaining put the home side 22-16 ahead.

Hull Kingston Rovers' Albert Vete looks dejected after the loss

Keinhorst nearly got in at the corner then just failed to claim a high kick as Rovers looked for their fourth try, but they were denied as captains Sneyd and Shaun Kenny-Dowall squared up as play broke down with 10 minutes remaining.

Sneyd stretched the lead to seven points with six minutes to go with a drop goal but Rovers responded as Vete forced his way over and Crooks converted to make it a one-point game.

Rovers were pushing hard for the winning score but were almost punished when Tuimavave raced clear only for the try to be disallowed after a team-mate had knocked on in the move.

With under a minute remaining Rovers had a chance to snatch something but Milnes saw his drop-goal attempt charged down as the home side won 23-22.