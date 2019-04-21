Catalans vs Castleford: Paul McShane out to make amends with Tigers

Paul McShane will be back in action for Castleford in France

Castleford hooker Paul McShane says he will be out to make amends when he returns to the Tigers side for the trip to Perpignan to face Catalans Dragons on Monday, live on Sky Sports Arena from 5pm.

The influential playmaker makes a timely return for the second game of the Easter schedule after completing a three-match ban for a reckless foul on Leeds scrum-half Richie Myler.

McShane has had plenty of time to dwell on an unhappy individual performance he believes cost his side victory in the derby at Headingley.

Penalised while in possession early in the game for use of the elbow on Myler, McShane missed a glorious chance in the final minute to set up Jake Trueman for what would have been a match-winning drop goal as he went for glory with an unsuccessful dash to the tryline.

The game went into extra-time and the Rhinos won it with a long-range drop goal from McShane's opposite number Brad Dwyer.

"It's been frustrating and I feel as though I let my team-mates down with what went on," McShane said.

"It was a reckless tackle - I probably got caught up in the emotion of the game - and towards the back end I made the wrong decision not to find Truey for the one-pointer as well.

"So when I get back out there, I'm going to try and make up for lost time."

Castleford managed to win two of their games in McShane's absence to stay third in the table, but the hooker knows they face a difficult test at Stade Gilbert Brutus, where they lost 44-16 in 2018.

"It's a really tough place to go," he said. "The fans really get behind them.

"They've beaten Saints and Warrington out there who have been head and shoulders above everyone else this year so they will have a lot of confidence in their ability.

"As a playing group, we know we're not at the standard we want to be, but to be sitting in the top four at the minute, we're not doing too bad of a job."

Team news

Castleford have lost forwards Oliver Holmes and Jesse Sene-Lefao to injury, but Chris Clarkson has recovered from a hamstring tear and Daryl Powell has also called up three-quarter Tuoyo Egodo and Lewis Peachey, who could make his debut.

Catalans have winger David Mead back from a two-month absence with a torn adductor and centre Brayden Wiliame returns from suspension, which will enable Matt Whitley to return to the second row of the pack.

Catalans Dragons 19-man squad: Jason Baitieri, Greg Bird, Julian Bousquet, Remi Casty, Alrix Da Costa, Kenny Edwards, Tony Gigot, Mickael Goudemand, Benjamin Jullien, Sam Kasiano, Samisoni Langi, David Mead, Sam Moa, Arthur Romano, Mickael Simon, Lewis Tierney, Sam Tomkins, Matt Whitley, Brayden Wiliame.

Castleford Tigers 19-man squad: Cory Aston, James Clare, Mitch Clark, Chris Clarkson, Greg Eden, Tuoyo Egodo, Will Maher, Nathan Massey, Peter Mata'utia, Mike McMeeken, Paul McShane, Adam Milner, Greg Minikin, Junior Moors, Lewis Peachey, Michael Shenton, Daniel Smith, Jake Trueman, Liam Watts.