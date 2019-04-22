Wakefield 26-24 Leeds: Lee Kershaw scores on debut to sink Rhinos

Lee Kershaw had a debut to remember for Wakefield against Leeds Rhinos

Nineteen-year-old Lee Kershaw scored on his Super League debut as Wakefield inflicted a ninth defeat of the season on neighbours Leeds.

Kershaw opened the scoring in the 10th minute with a fine breakaway score and was impressive throughout as Chris Chester's side eked out a hard-earned victory.

Reece Lyne added to Kershaw's score to put Wakefield 12-0 ahead, but the Rhinos responded with tries from Liam Sutcliffe and Brett Ferres to level matters up at 12-12 by half-time.

Yet Trinity were not to be denied as further tries from ex-Leeds winger Ben Jones-Bishop and full-back Max Jowitt ensured more misery for the visitors, who hit back through Matt Parcell and Tui Lolohea but still came away empty-handed in the 26-24 defeat.

Wakefield's Ryan Hampshire kicked 10 points as Leeds narrowly lost

Despite Leeds gaining an early foothold on possession and field position, Trinity defended stoutly and claimed a breakaway try to open the scoring in the 10th minute.

The move stemmed from Brad Dwyer, Richie Myler, Sutcliffe and Lolohea combining to find Tom Briscoe advancing at pace inside the right flank.

The winger spilled the ball, allowing Wakefield centre Mason Caton-Brown to collect possession and send Kershaw racing 60 metres clear to score inside the left channel.

It was a dream moment for the winger, who has impressed when on loan at League One side Oldham last season and during the current campaign.

Leeds' Liam Sutcliffe scores a try at Wakefield

Ryan Hampshire converted Kershaw's breakaway score and, despite Leeds again setting up camp deep inside Trinity territory, the hosts claimed another breakaway score in the 20th minute.

This time Myler's pass on the edge of Wakefield's 20-metre line was intercepted by Lyne and the centre showed impressive pace to race 80 metres and under the posts for an exhilarating score.

Hampshire added the simple conversion and, although Leeds lost prop Wellington Albert to concussion, they claimed two converted tries of their own to draw level at the break.

In the 23rd minute, Sutcliffe plucked Myler's clever lofted kick out of the air to score and then eight minutes before half time Ferres collected Trent Merrin's short pass to cross inside the left channel.

Sutliffe makes a break against Wakefield

Sutcliffe converted both scores to make it 12-12 but Hampshire kicked two penalties shortly after the restart to make it 16-12.

In the 55th minute, Jones-Bishop burst clear down the right flank and past Lolohea to score in the corner.

On the hour, Hampshire and Lyne combined superbly inside the right channel with the latter's pass sending Jowitt racing over the line.

Leeds hit back in the 69th minute when replacement hooker Parcell went through a gap to score and Lolohea went over on the hooter.

Sutcliffe converted both tries but it was not enough to deny Wakefield on a special day for Kershaw.