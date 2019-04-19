Record crowds for Super League

There were 22,050 fans at the Wigan vs St Helens game

The Betfred Super League is celebrating an aggregate attendance record after 79,173 fans watched the six round 11 Easter fixtures.

Crowds of more than 20,000 at both Hull and Wigan helped offset a turn-out of just 2,153 in London and break the previous record for a 12-team Super League, set in round 25 of the 2007 season when 78,917 turned out.

Super League chief executive Robert Elstone said: "Easter is traditionally one of the biggest weekends in the Super League calendar but to break the attendance record underlines the scale and loyalty of our fan base and the support we have from clubs and supporters on the changes brought into Super League this season."

Betfred Super League resumes on Easter Monday, with leaders St Helens taking on Hull FC, and second-placed Warrington Wolves travelling to Humberside to play Hull KR.

Catalans Dragons vs Castleford Tigers Live on

At the other end of the table, Leeds Rhinos will look to get back-to-back Easter wins with a victory at Wakefield, whilst London Broncos will aim to bounce back to winning ways as they travel to the John Smith's Stadium to play Huddersfield Giants.