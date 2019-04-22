St Helens 62-16 Hull FC: Kevin Naiqama scores four tries in Easter Monday mauling

2:33 Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between St Helens and Hull FC Highlights from the Betfred Super League clash between St Helens and Hull FC

Fiji star Kevin Naiqama scored four brilliant tries as St Helens thrashed weary Hull FC 62-16 to round off a bumper Bank Holiday in the Betfred Super League.

The former Wests Tiger was in red-hot form as Saints ran riot to inflict a crushing 11-try win over the sorry Black and Whites.

Naiqama was not alone as Adam Swift bagged a hat-trick, Jonny Lomax plundered a well-taken double and full-back Lachlan Coote bagged a 20-point haul after registering a try and eight conversions.

It was a powerful Saints performance where they built on their Good Friday win at Wigan with another fizzing attacking display.

However, they had to be kick-started into action as they came back from two tries down to eventually demolish the Black and Whites.

Jonny Lomax scored twice for the Super League leaders

After 10 minutes it looked as though Hull were going to cause an upset after they plundered two quick-fire tries to lead 10-0 but Saints bounced back with five of their own in the first period to lay the platform for an easy win.

The two tries Hull registered in the first half were fantastic, the second coming from a brilliant 40/20 kick from Marc Sneyd that Carlos Tuimavave benefited from.

Their opening score was another classy kick that Saints failed to deal with which Joe Westerman collected in front of Danny Richardson.

But that was about as good as it got Lee Radford's men as St Helens cut loose.

Lomax raced in for two tries in three minutes as Joseph Paulo sent him clean through and then the half-back touched down for a super solo effort as he threw a dummy that outfoxed the static Hull defence.

Naiqama was next to cross on the right edge before Lomax connected with Coote who sent in Adam Swift.

Coote added the extras from the touchline and minutes later was converting his own try from bang in front of the posts as he stepped clear for a walk-in.

Hull did get one back eight minutes into the second half as Jez Litten sprinted over after the Airlie Birds kept the ball alive on the last tackle.

Lachlan Coote crossed the line for St Helens in a one-side match

However, order was soon restored as fast hands from the Saints back line created an opportunity for Swift to plant the ball down out wide.

Ratu Naulago thought he had got another one back for Hull but Albert Kelly's pass was deemed forward by referee Robert Hicks.

Hull had another chalked off for the same call from Hicks, but it would have been a conciliation effort as Naiqama hit back with a four-pointer and then Swift dived over in the corner for his third of the afternoon.

Rampant Saints added another through Jack Welsby on 69 minutes, and there was still time for Naiqama to cap off a fine display with his third and fourth of the day.