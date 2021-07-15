Super League: Catalans Dragons vs Leeds Rhinos talking points and team news

Super League leaders Catalans host Leeds in Friday's live match

We look at what is being said and team news as Betfred Super League leaders Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos face off in Perpignan on Friday evening, live on Sky Sports…

Newman in line for long-awaited return

It has been a long 10 months for Harry Newman, who saw his 2020 season coming to a sudden halt when he suffered a double leg fracture in Leeds' win over Hull Kingston Rovers last September.

But after a long recovery and rehabilitation period, the 21-year-old centre is now ready to make his return to the field when the Rhinos travel to France to face Catalans on Friday.

Head coach Richard Agar has yet to decide whether Newman will start as Leeds seek to avenge last week's 26-18 defeat at home to the same opponents, but he is delighted to be welcoming him back.

"He'll be in our 17," Agar said. "Whether we start him or play him from the bench will depend on a couple of things.

"But it will be good to get him back after a traumatic injury. From start to finish his commitment and application and dedication to his rehabilitation has been world class.

"He looks a picture physically. He's super fit and raring to go."

Harry Newman has been working hard on getting back to full fitness after a double leg break

Home comforts are welcome for Dragons

Last week's win at Emerald Headingley saw the Dragons make it 11 wins out of 12 in Super League so far this season, but they had to come back from 18-8 down at half-time to do so.

Including their two matches in this year's Challenge Cup, it was the 11th time the French side have made the trip to England in the early months of the 2021 campaign as well.

It will therefore be a welcome return to Stade Gilbert Brutus for Friday evening's game against the Rhinos and head coach Steve McNamara saluted his players for the way they have dealt with the demands of travelling from Perpignan and back on a regular basis.

"We've played 14 games this season and 11 have been in England," McNamara said. "It's an incredible feat from the players to continually keep coming.

Catalans cemented their place at the top of the Super League table with a win against the Rhinos at Emerald Headingley

"They just keep turning up and the Leeds game was in different circumstances, and credit to them for turning up on the back of playing on the Monday. But our boys have done it tough as well and it will be home comforts for us.

"At the minute, the players are confident and happy. We've done a lot of travel, but they're winning games and hopefully we can continue that."

Team news

The Dragons have lost James Maloney and Joel Tomkins to suspension, and Jason Baitieri and Micky McIlorum to injury.

However, scrum-half Josh Drinkwater is back from injury and Gil Dudson returns from a one-match ban. There are also places in Steve McNamara's 21-man squad for Cesar Rouge and Joe Chan.

Josh Drinkwater returns for Catalans' home game against Leeds

As well as centre Newman ending a 10-month lay-off caused by a double leg fracture, Leeds could see half-back Callum McLelland make his first appearance of the year too.

But the Rhinos are without Rhyse Martin and Bodene Thompson through suspension, while Ash Handley and Mikolaj Oledzki are both isolating due to Covid-19 close contacts.

Named squads

Catalans Dragons: Arthur Mourgue, Tom Davies, Samisoni Langi, Dean Whare, Fouad Yaha, Josh Drinkwater, Gil Dudson, Julian Bousquet, Matt Whitley, Mike McMeeken, Benjamin Garcia, Alrix Da Costa, Benjamin Jullien, Paul Seguier, Mickael Goudemand, Matthieu Laguerre, Joe Chan, Sam Kasiano, Sam Tomkins, Jordan Dezaria, Cesar Rouge.

Leeds Rhinos: Tom Briscoe, Harry Newman, Konrad Hurrell, Luke Gale, Kruise Leeming, Matt Prior, Alex Mellor, Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Richie Myler, Cameron Smith, Tom Holroyd, King Vuniyayawa, Sam Walter, Callum McClelland, Luke Briscoe, James Donaldson, Jarrod O'Connor, Corey Hall, Liam Tindall, Morgan Gannon.