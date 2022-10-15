Rugby League World Cup 2021: England rout Samoa to kick off World Cup campaign in style

Dom Young and Elliott Whitehead were among the try-scorers as England routed Samoa

Two tries apiece from Dom Young and Elliott Whitehead helped England kick off their Rugby League World Cup campaign in style with a 60-6 demolition of Samoa in Newcastle.

Jack Welsby's opening try followed by Young's first-half double, along with the goal-kicking of Tommy Makinson, helped the tournament hosts into an 18-6 lead at half-time.

Stephen Crichton's converted try following an interception ensured Samoa remained in the hunt at the break, but Kallum Watkins' try in the 49th minute cemented England's hold on the contest.

Anthony Milford's yellow card for a late hit on Sam Tomkins then proved a blow which Samoa would not recover from, with Whitehead, Herbie Farnworth, Makinson, George Williams and Tom Burgess all piling on tries to give the hosts the perfect start to the tournament.

Story of the game

It was a slightly bizarre opening to the tournament in Newcastle as the PA system cut out midway through the pre-match welcome ceremony and when play did eventually get under way it was something of a slow-burning contest.

Samoa, stacked with NRL talent and Grand Final winners, had gone into the game as slight favourites, but a seventh-minute penalty from winger Makinson edged England ahead, with the hosts also having possible tries by Herbie Farnworth and Tom Burgess ruled out by the video referee.

The team, and particularly the interchange options, picked by head coach Shaun Wane indicated the head coach was perhaps expecting this to be a battle of the forwards, but it was the backs who showcased what they could do for the opening try of the tournament on 23 minutes.

Team news As expected, exciting newcomer Dom Young was named on the wing for England after impressing in the warm-up win over Fiji, with Victor Radley, Jack Welsby and Herbie Farnworth notable starters too. Head coach Shaun Wane also selected an interchange bench comprised entirely of middle forwards. Samoa head coach Matt Parish named a team which featured four members of the Penrith Panthers NRL Grand Final-winning team – Izack Tago, Stephen Crichton, Brian To’o and Jarome Luai - in the starting XIII, plus skipper Junior Paulo from runners-up Parramatta Eels. Huddersfield Giants hooker Danny Levi and Catalans Dragons’ Tyrone May were other familiar faces in the 17.

Jack Welsby raced away for the first try of the match

Sam Tomkins got things in motion and then George Williams broke a tackle before passing inside to half-back partner Welsby, who had made an excellent support run and then streaked clear to finish under the posts for a converted score.

England made it back-to-back tries two minutes later as Newcastle Knights winger Young showcased his immense talent. The ball was worked out to him on the right, and the 21-year-old burst down the touchline followed by cutting back inside and leaving the defence trailing in his wake to score.

Young was in again in the 31st minute to put England further in control, this time going airborne to finish for an unconverted try close to the right corner post after Welsby had found him with a well-picked cut-out pass.

Samoa were not out of it yet though and centre Critchton got them on the board with five minutes of the first half remaining, intercepting a pass on halfway and sprinting clear to finish for a try which he converted as well.

England 60-6 Samoa score summary England: Tries – Dom Young (2), Elliott Whitehead, (2), Jack Welsby, Kallum Watkins, Herbie Farnworth, Tommy Makinson George Williams, Tom Burgess; Goals – Tommy Makinson (10). Samoa: Try – Stephen Crichton; Goal – Stephen Crichton.

Dom Young dives over for his second try in England's win over Samoa

However, England further cemented their position nine minutes into the second half as Williams managed to a recover a loose ball following an offload by Mike Cooper, and it was then worked to the right for centre Watkins to burst through a gap and dot down behind the posts.

Whitehead scored his side's sixth try vs Samoa

Samoa were not helped by injuries to Tyrone May, who suffered a dislocated hip, but the yellow card for Milford for a late hit on Tomkins in the 63rd minute proved pivotal though and, after Makinson had kicked his second penalty of the day, centre Farnworth crossed to begin a scoring spree from the hosts of six tries in 15 minutes to take the contest beyond Samoa.

Forward Whitehead forced his way over from close range followed by finishing after being sent racing clear by Samoa, with winger Makinson getting a try to go with his 10 goals and converting again to take the hosts to 50 points. Williams and Burgess then put some gloss on the result before the final hooter sounded.

What's next?

England head to Bolton to take on France on Saturday, October 22 in the second round of Group A matches. Samoa will be aiming to bounce back against World Cup debutants Greece the following day.