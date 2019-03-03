Huddersfield 8-28 Hull FC: Black & Whites win again as Giants remain bottom

Hull FC's Joe Westerman scored twice on the occasion of his 300th career game as the Black & Whites beat Huddersfield

Joe Westerman marked his 300th career game with two tries and Josh Griffin also struck twice as Hull FC followed their golden-point triumph at champions Wigan with a 28-8 victory at winless Huddersfield Giants.

Lee Radford's visitors trailed 8-6 against opponents now on a nine-game losing streak dating back to last season's Super 8's.

But the resurgent Black and Whites dominated the second period, crossing for four tries including Westerman's second and Griffin's brace.

Winger Ratu Naulago added to Westerman's 15th-minute, opener while golden-point hero Marc Sneyd landed four goals after seeing off Wigan last week.

Hull received a further boost with talisman half back Albert Kelly making his first appearance of the year after a pre-season shoulder problem.

But they did lose former home favourite and England international Jake Connor to a second-half leg injury.

Simon Woolford's Huddersfield, who next travel to Wigan, registered all their points via Darnell McIntosh's try and a brace of goals from Olly Russell in the opening 33 minutes.

Westerman delighted Hull's sizeable number of travelling fans by giving Hull the lead.

Both sides had trouble retaining possession in the afternoon downpour and Westerman's touchdown was in keeping with the scratchy early stages.

The former Castleford and Warrington star fumbled the ball but kicked it before it hit the ground and eventually slid over for his third try in as many games. Sneyd kicked the first of his conversions to put the visitors' 6-0 up.

The evergreen Gareth Ellis - back out of retirement - made his latest appearance as a 26th-minute sub for Masi Matongo only for Giants to find a way back into contention.

McIntosh stepped in from the left wing and scythed through a static FC defence to touch down.

Youngster Russell, named at loose forward after recently returning from a loan spell with Championship Leigh Centurions, added the conversion.

Russell then landed a 33rd-minute penalty as Hull momentarily reverted to type prior to their unlikely win at Wigan.

Giants lost Adam Walne to an arm/shoulder injury but preserved their lead through to the break.

Connor ensured a bizarre start to the second period, appearing belatedly with his right knee heavily strapped and both sides ready to kick-off.

Within 40 seconds he limped back to the side lines and did not reappear for the rest of the game.

Hull shrugged off Connor's loss and Westerman twisted out of the tackles and onto Danny Houghton's pass to crash over by the posts for a second try improved by Sneyd after 45 minutes.

Four minutes later Hull struck again with Sneyd's cut out pass seized on by Fijian winger Naulago for his latest try after a double against Adrian Lam's Warriors.

Sneyd missed his conversion attempt before a temporary leg knock forced him to relinquish kicking duties for a routine 54th-minute penalty shot winger Bureta Faraimo promptly missed.

Fortunately for Faraimo it was not pivotal and FC sealed the points with their fourth try 19 minutes from time. Scott Grix dropped Kelly's kick and Griffin dived on the loose ball for Sneyd to successfully resume kicking duties.

Griffin, a former Giants loanee, went over once more two minutes from time but blotted his copybook slightly by hitting an upright with his shot at goal.