Huddersfield Giants 6-34 Leeds Rhinos: Visitors earn first win under Brad Arthur to boost play-off hopes

Ash Handley crossed twice as Leeds claimed their first win under new coach Brad Arthur with a scrappy but ultimately convincing 34-6 victory at Huddersfield.

Harry Newman, Matt Frawley, Brodie Croft and Lachie Miller also touched down at the John Smith's Stadium as the seventh-placed Rhinos maintained their Betfred Super League play-off hopes.

Huddersfield, under the caretaker charge of Luke Robinson, managed just one Aidan McGowan try and Jake Connor goal in a poor-quality, ill-tempered encounter and their chances of reaching the top six seem over.

How the match unfolded

Leeds, in their second match since bringing in Australian Arthur on a short-term deal, hit the front early when Handley outjumped Sam Halsall to claim a Frawley kick and touch down.

With the video referee needing to check for a couple of knock-ons in the build-up, and the veracity of Handley's juggling catch, it was not the cleanest of tries.

Huddersfield responded with an untidy one of their own, this time after two Leeds defenders missed the chance to clear a Connor kick and McGowan pounced.

In keeping with the nature of the encounter, a scuffle broke out involving most of the players on the field before Leeds had a try disallowed for a double movement by James McDonnell.

Huddersfield were also denied as Elliot Wallis just failed to ground the ball in play attempting a spectacular dive in the corner.

Leeds reclaimed the lead after more poor play, this time by Connor as he spilled a routine catch. Newman picked up the ball and claimed a simple score.

The visitors increased their advantage in controversial fashion moments later after Sam Lisone escaped punishment for catching Oliver Russell in the face with his elbow.

Leeds Rhinos' Brodie Croft breaks away to score against Huddersfield Giants in Super League

Rhyse Martin found a gap later in the same set of six to release Miller, who broke clear to set up Frawley. With Martin landing all three conversions, Rhinos led 18-6 at the interval.

The Rhinos took a firm grip on the game just before the hour as Handley was adjudged - after a lengthy video deliberation - to have squeezed over in the corner from a Newman pass.

Martin failed the add the extras but made no mistake with two further opportunities from Croft and Miller tries as Leeds stretched away in the closing stages.

Tempers boiled over again after Miller's try and both Lisone and the Giants' Adam Milner ended the game in the sin-bin.

Leeds Rhinos' Lachie Miller scored one of his side's six tries

'Leeds still a long way off'

Leeds coach Brad Arthur:

"I don't think we were real smart at times, and I don't think we executed great - we're still a long way off where I'd like us to be - but I thought we showed plenty of character. I'm thrilled for the boys.

"In terms of how we want to play, we built the game at the start and put a couple of tries on just before half-time. In the second half we built the game again and put a couple of tries on."

'He's elbowed him straight in the face'

Interim Huddersfield boss on Leeds' Sam Lisone avoiding a red card:

"He's elbowed him [Russell] straight in the face, hasn't he?

"I don't know if it was a turning point. If I'm honest, I think the best team won. I don't think we did enough.

"There's no excuses from me regarding the game, but when one of your smaller lads gets whacked in the face, it's never nice."

What's next?

Huddersfield visit Wigan Warriors on Thursday August 1 (live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm ahead of an 8pm start), with Leeds visiting Salford Red Devils on Saturday August 3 (live on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Main Event from 5.30pm).

