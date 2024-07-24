Adam Hills: Comedian and broadcaster to become next Rugby Football League president, succeeding Sir Lindsay Hoyle

Comedian and broadcaster Adam Hills will become the next president of the Rugby Football League, succeeding Sir Lindsay Hoyle in the role.

Hills has been a champion for physical disability rugby league, both as an ambassador and a player for Warrington and his native Australia.

The 54-year-old hosts Channel 4's Super League coverage and is best known for being one of the anchors on The Last Leg, alongside Alex Brooker and Josh Widdicombe.

Hills' appointment was proposed at the annual general meeting of the Rugby League Council on Wednesday and he will be formally elected for a two-year term in December.

RFL chief executive Tony Sutton said: "There has been no more enthusiastic or eloquent advocate for rugby league in the media than Adam in recent years, whether as host of Channel 4's Super League coverage, or welcoming our England wheelchair World Cup winners as guests on The Last Leg.

"He also has authenticity, having been a mainstay of physical disability rugby league since it was launched in 2018."

Hoyle, the Speaker of the House of Commons, took over the role of RFL president in 2022.

The RFL has also announced pre-tax losses of £53,000 for 2023, down from £946,000 in 2022. Its overall balance stood at "more than £5.9m" at the end of last year.

