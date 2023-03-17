Super League: Huddersfield Giants 12-14 Wigan Warriors; Warrington Wolves 38-20 Leigh Leopards

Bevan French scored twice at Huddersfield as Wigan avoided a second consecutive Super League defeat

Wigan Warriors claimed a tight Super League victory at Huddersfield Giants, while Warrington Wolves maintained their 100 per cent record...

Huddersfield Giants 12-14 Wigan Warriors

Two tries from Bevan French proved just enough to ensure Wigan would avoid consecutive Betfred Super League defeats as they dredged up a 14-12 win over Huddersfield at the John Smith's Stadium.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors. Highlights of the Super League match between Huddersfield Giants and Wigan Warriors.

Errors from both sides scattered a thoroughly disjointed affair but Matt Peet's men proved marginally more clinical at the business end as they bounced back from last week's surprise home defeat to Catalans.

The Giants spent the majority of the first hour camped in Wigan territory without fashioning a single try-scoring opportunity, and had a rare Liam Marshall blunder to thank for their only score through Kevin Naiqama soon after the interval.

For all the strength of their pack, characterised by a superb stint from Seb Ikahihifo off the bench, that lack of incisiveness will be a worry for Giants head coach Ian Watson, whose side have now lost two of their first four games of the season.​​​​​​

Warrington Wolves 38-20 Leigh Leopards

Matty Ashton claimed a nine-minute hat-trick as Warrington maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with a 38-20 victory over Leigh at the Halliwell Jones stadium.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Super League match between Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards. Highlights of the Super League match between Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards.

Ashton's three-try blast came at the start of the second half as the Wolves stormed into a commanding 38-8 lead en route to their fifth successive win, with newly promoted Leigh being brought back to earth with a bump after their victory over champions St Helens.

Wolves captain Stefan Ratchford claimed a personal tally of 14 points with a try and five goals, with other tries coming from Matt Dufty, Paul Vaughan and Josh Drinkwater.

Leigh, who had Edwin Ipape sin-binned in the second half for a late hit, claimed tries through former Wolves winger Josh Charnley while Tom Briscoe scored the 199th try of his career and late consolation scores from Tom Amone and Zak Hardaker, who also kicked two goals.