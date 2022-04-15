Hull Kingston Rovers 16-4 Hull FC: Lachlan Coote's double seals derby delight for Robins

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Hull KR and Hull FC. Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Hull KR and Hull FC.

Lachlan Coote's second-half double ensured Hull Kingston Rovers took the derby bragging rights with a 16-4 victory over Hull FC at Sewell Group Craven Park.

It took 30 minutes before the first try in a close and keenly fought derby clash, and it came with Rovers' Ryan Hall finishing in the corner. However, it was not long before Josh Reynolds hit back for the Black and Whites to send the sides in level at 4-4 at the break.

Two tries in the space of six minutes from Coote early in the second half put Hull KR in the ascendancy, though, and ultimately proved enough to secure the win over their cross-city rivals in the Good Friday encounter, ending a run of three straight losses in this fixture.

Story of the game

It was a typically high-intensity Hull derby right from the get-go, but it took until half an hour into the contest before either side were able to break the deadlock with both seeing passes go into touch and attacking kicks not coming off.

The Robins were, however, able to effectively turn from defending their own line into the attacking opportunity which led to the first try after Reynolds' grubber on the fourth tackle rolled over the dead-ball line to concede a seven-tackle set from the 20-metre restart.

Hull KR soon advanced upfield and were able to force a goal-line drop out, leading to an attack which winger Hall finished in the left corner for his fifth try in as many games after collecting full-back Coote's well-placed grubber kick to the corner.

The try went unconverted though and it was barely two minutes later before Hull FC were level, with Australian half-back Reynolds combining superbly with centre Josh Griffin as the visitors ran the ball on the last tackle to finish - only for Luke Gale's conversion attempt to hit the posts.

Team news Hull Kingston Rovers were dealt a blow ahead of this match with the news half-back Mikey Lewis due to him needing surgery on an ankle ligament injury, with Rowan Milnes starting in his place. Carlos Tuimavave made his first Super League appearance of the season for Hull FC after recovering from a calf injury, with Josh Reynolds coming into the starting line-up as well.

With the sides level at the break, Hull FC made a bright start to the second half without being unable to capitalise. The game then turned when Darnell McIntosh was controversially deemed to have knocked on after dropping a high kick, with Rovers seizing the opportunity.

The hosts worked the ball left quickly from the scrum and Sam Wood took it into contact before coming up with a fantastic offload which was gratefully received by Coote for the Scotland international to finish for a 49th-minute try which he also converted.

The three-time Super League Grand Final winner was in again six minutes later, this time after Ethan Ryan - who had come up with some vital contributions in defence - set off on a counter-attacking run after taking a catch before releasing Coote to race around 50 metres for another converted score.

Those tries proved to be enough to secure the win for the Robins as Hull FC's attacking play grew increasingly ragged as they tried to force their way back into the match, with a miserable afternoon summed up by losing possession after no one was there to collect a play-the-ball from Manu Ma'u after he was tackled.

Hull Kingston Rovers 16-4 Hull FC scoring summary Hull Kingston Rovers: Tries – Lachlan Coote (2), Ryan Hall; Goals – Lachlan Coote (2). Hull FC: Tries – Josh Reynolds.

That mattered little to the majority of the 10,300 crowd in attendance though as Hull KR secured their fourth win in a row in all competitions on the back of reaching the Betfred Challenge Cup semi-finals, while the Black and Whites have now lost their last three.

What they said

Hull Kingston Rovers head coach Tony Smith

"It was a great effort from our boys, and I'm really pleased for our home fans. I loved the atmosphere, and the players have, and I'm really pleased we've given them something to cheer about.

"It's not just what Lachlan Coote does on the park, it's the stuff he does off the park. He's a steady head and a good player. He thinks really quickly and he's a good, steadying influence on us."

Hull FC head coach Brett Hodgson

"Our completions were terrible. We spoke about how we had to complete high against this team and I think we finished at 55 or 56 percent, and you can't do that.

"There were some players in our team who gave absolutely everything and others who were well off, and that cost us in the end."

What's next?

It is a quick turnaround for the teams, with both back in action on Easter Monday and Hull KR facing a trip to bottom side Toulouse Olympique. Hull FC, meanwhile, are at home to Warrington Wolves live on Sky Sports.