Super League Rivals Round: 'Everyone wants local bragging rights' - inside the fierce Hull KR-Hull FC rivalry

Hull KR and Hull FC will fight it out for the Clive Sullivan Memorial Trophy again in the Good Friday derby at Sewell Group Craven Park

The ink had barely finished drying on the contract Luke Gale signed with Hull FC last November before he was finding out how important the derbies with their cross-city rivals are to rugby league fans in the area.

As a veteran of confrontations against Leeds Rhinos during his time with Bradford Bulls and the clashes with Wakefield Trinity while playing for Castleford Tigers, the former England international half-back has plenty of derby experience of his own.

But Gale is already anticipating something on a completely different scale when he steps out onto the field for the Good Friday showdown against Hull Kingston Rovers, live on Sky Sports, and the Leeds native is determined to deliver victory to the western side of Hull.

"I don't think anything is going to compare to this," Gale said. "I get the impression when I run out on Friday at Craven Park, it's going to be unreal.

"It's going to be hostile, we know that, but that's what the boys want to play in. It's one I'm really looking forward to.

"I did a club promo, probably Christmas time, and literally that's all they say - as long as you get the derby. It's crazy, but that's how much it means to them and rightly so."

"It's a massive occasion and a massive game, and these are the games you want to be playing in. Everyone wants local bragging rights - myself included."

Aside from their passion for rugby league, perhaps the only thing which unites fans of Hull FC and Hull KR is Clive Sullivan, the World Cup-winning former Great Britain captain who became an icon at both clubs and whose name adorns the trophy which has been awarded to the derby winner since 2001.

Over in east Hull, Rovers head coach Tony Smith has become acutely aware of just how much the city divides on derby day since taking over at Sewell Group Craven Park midway through the 2019 Super League campaign.

"I'd been to a few derbies as a neutral as England coach and the atmosphere is fantastic, but when you live there you understand what it means to the locals and there really is a rivalry," Smith told Sky Sports.

"They talk about it dividing families and they remind you about it. Wherever you go that week and leading up, or even through the year people will stop and say 'It doesn't matter how you go, as long as you beat the Black and Whites' - and I've heard it said the other way too.

"It means a lot to them, and we appreciate that. We want to make every game important, but we also understand our fans too and we would love nothing better than to help our supporters get the bragging rights."

There are several players at the two clubs who have seen the derby from both sides though. Hull FC pair Joe Cator and Scott Taylor, both of whom will miss Friday's game due to injury, started out at Hull KR, while the Robins trio of Jordan Abdull, Jez Litten and Dean Hadley have all represented the Black and Whites too.

Abdull was so ingrained in the rugby league life of west Hull during childhood that he grew up despising the Robins, but would now love nothing more than to help them end a run of three straight derby defeats after becoming an integral part of the team under Smith's stewardship.

"I've been that fan, going to the derbies as kid and hurling abuse at KR," Abdull told Sky Sports.

It's weird how it has come full circle now, and I'm representing Rovers and absolutely loving it - and want nothing more than to beat the team I supported growing up. Hull KR's Jordan Abdull

"It's weird how it has come full circle now, and I'm representing Rovers and absolutely loving it - and want nothing more than to beat the team I supported growing up.

"It's strange how things change as you get older, but this is why I understand the importance of the fixture for the fans and the passion which comes with it."

Although they will be without Mikey Lewis due to the half-back needing surgery on ruptured ankle ligaments, the hosts head into the derby on the back of reaching the Betfred Challenge Cup semi-finals last week with a 34-10 victory over Castleford.

Hull FC, meanwhile, were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Huddersfield Giants, albeit sitting the higher of the two clubs from the city by two points in the Super League standings after seven rounds of the regular season and having snatched a 23-22 win in last year's derby.

Jordan Abdull during his time playing for Hull FC

Abdull is expecting to be on the receiving end of the abuse from the travelling fans on Friday whatever the outcome of the game, but hopes he will have the last laugh this time around to help Rovers in their push to replicate last year's surprise run to the Super League play-off semi-finals.

"I understand I'm probably going to get a little bit of stick because I've played for both and if the result doesn't go our way, I'll probably get a couple of neighbours giving me a bit as well," Abdull said.

"But on the flip side, if we play to our potential, I can give them a little cheeky wink after the game and when I'm taking my bins out in the morning, I can give them a smile as well."

Named squads

Hull Kingston Rovers: Lachlan Coote, Ben Crooks, Shaun Kenny-Dowall, Ryan Hall, Jordan Abdull, Matt Parcell, George King, Dean Hadley, Kane Linnett, Matty Storton, Jez Litten, Korbin Sims, Elliot Minchella, Jimmy Keinhorst, Will Dagger, Rowan Milnes, Will Maher, Ethan Ryan, Sam Wood, Greg Richards, Frankie Halton.

Hull FC: Jake Connor, Adam Swift, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Darnell McIntosh, Josh Reynolds, Luke Gale, Ligi Sao, Danny Houghton, Chris Satae, Andre Savelio, Manu Ma'u, Jordan Lane, Joe Lovodua, Kane Evans, Brad Fash, Ben McNamara, Jack Brown, Jordan Johnstone, Josh Bowden, Mitieli Vulikijapani.